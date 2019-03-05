The Moto G7 Plus is perhaps the most impressive handset to come from the G7 lineup. The device sports improved cameras, stereo speakers, and even faster 27W charging. However, what do the case options look like for this new device from Motorola?
Show off
SPARIN Clear TPU CaseStaff Pick
Why wouldn't you want to show off your shiny and new Moto G7 Plus? We don't know either, but the SPARIN Clear TPU case is perfect as it shows off your device, while keeping it protected. There is a 1mm raised edge on around the display and camera to make sure that no inadvertent scratches appear.
Ultra protection
Yiakeng Shockproof Hard Case
For every slim case, there's a hefty case to choose from, and that's the case here with the Yiakeng Shockproof Hard Case for the G7 Plus. The case sports perfect cutouts for all of your ports, along with a comfortable body, and a built-in kickstand.
Carbon fiber protection
Sunnyw Flexible Slim Fit Cover
This Carbon Fiber case from Sunnyw is a slim, yet protective case with a brushed texture to provide better grip. There is also an absorbent inner layer to help make sure that nothing breaks in the case of a drop, along with a unique design on the rear for a flashy look.
Super Slim
KuGi Flexible Soft Case
If slim cases are the name of the game, then KuGi is the perfect player. This case is super slim, while including a "special design" for the Moto G7 and G7 Plus. This case easily slips on and off and is form-fitted to your phone's shape and size.
Flowers and Protection
Starhemei Fleixble TPU Cover
Made for both the Moto G7 and G7 Plus, the Starhemei Flixble TPU Cover touts a "super-slim design", while keeping your phone feeling comfortable and protected. The flower pattern on the back of the case makes for a unique design, sure to help make your G7 Plus stand out even more.
Kickstand wallet
Simicoo Wallet Flip Case
This wallet case sports a super-slim profile, and makes it possible to take a credit card or ID with you for whatever card you need the most. The built-in kickstand allows you to prop the G7 Plus easily, and the magnetic flap keeps the screen covered when it needs to be.
The Moto G7 Plus may be hard to get your hands on in some areas, but that doesn't mean cases are hard to come by, too. My personal favorite, the SPARIN Clear TPU Case is fashionable and lets you show off that gorgeous new device in style.
