Best Cases for Moto E5 Plus in 2022

The Moto E5 Plus is one of the more "upscale" phones you can buy at an affordable price — quite a steal for a capable phone that's powered by a massive 5000 mAh battery. We still recommend a case, even for a budget phone like this, because drop damage never looks good on a phone. We've done the hard work of rounding up the best cases available for the Moto G5 Plus.

Most reliable Spigen Rugged Armor case $10 at Amazon The Spigen Rugged Armor is an easy recommendation for just about any phone it's available for, because it's got a slim one-piece design with reinforced corners. It offers good protection without adding too much bulk to your phone. Most rugged Zizo Static Series case $11 at Amazon If you love a rugged phone with a ton of colorful accents, feast your eyes on the Zizo Static case. Your Moto E5 Plus will be kept safe with Zizo's multiple layers of protection built into this case. 360-degree coverage Poetic Revolution full body case $17 at Amazon Poetic's more rugged contribution to this list includes a front cover that will keep your display free from scratches and scuffs. It's available in the colorful blue style pictures, or in a more traditional all-black look. Slim and stylish Poetic Karbon Shield slim fit case $8 at Amazon Poetic also offers a slimmer one-piece case made of shock-absorbing TPU. It's got a carbon fiber look on the back that offers good texture for grip and just looks downright cool. Clearly the best Tudia Arch S Series clear case $9 at Amazon What case list would be complete without a good clear case? Tudia regularly delivers quality cases for Motorola phones, and this slim clear case is a great choice if you like to show off your phone while keeping it protected. Pocket friendly J&D Supra wallet case $10 at Amazon A wallet case is a great idea because it lets you carry your most important cards, your phone, and some cash all in one place, while also protecting your card from RFID skimmers. A great wallet case at a great price. Trusted name Otterbox Prefix Series case $19 at Amazon Otterbox is known for making reliably rugged cases that typically cost a bit more. For the Moto E5 Plus, they offer their Prefix Series case which offers a sleeker case that still looks great and protects as you'd expect from Otterbox. Rugged and comfortable Incipio NGP Advanced Case $20 at Incipio Incipio's NGP case is a solid option that's a bit pricier than other options on this list. But if you've used an Incipio case before, you know this brand is known for creating heavy duty cases that are equally stylish. Definitely a case to consider given the limited options available for the Moto G5 Plus.

Keep your phone safe from drop damage

Even though the Moto E5 Plus is a budget device it's always worth getting a case for your phone to ensure you can get the most out of your phone without risking damage. The fortunate thing is that you don't have to spend a lot to get yourself a really quality case.

Our top pick is the Spigen Rugged Armor. This design from Spigen never disappoints and offers precise fit and sleek protection at a great price — basically everything you want from a case.

Looking for something a bit more rugged and don't mind adding some bulk to your phone? Take a look at the Poetic Revolution case which includes a front plate that helps to protect the display. For a sleek case made by a brand that definitely knows rugged phone cases, there's the Otterbox Prefix Series.