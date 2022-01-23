For some, the best Android card games are the ultimate way to relax. Killing time on your morning commute or unwinding at the end of your day playing cards can now all happen on your phone, which is fantastic. You can play solo games, connect with friends or random online opponents over classic card games, or dive into fantasy card games of every kind. Here are some of our favorites now available for Android. When you're all wrapped up here, check out our best Android games!

Ascension

Ascension is a deck-building game designed by a small team of Magic: The Gathering tournament champions. The game is available as a physical card game, and in this digital version, you can play it on your phone. The gameplay centers on spending Runes to acquire more powerful cards to help you defeat monsters and earn Honor Points. As with Magic: The Gathering, this game is highly addictive, and you'll end up spending money in-game if you decide to pick it up. There's a growing list of expansions available that each cost around $3. I don't have a problem with this, but thanks to Hearthstone, this is just how things work. Ascension is one of my new go-to card games on Android. As I said, it's insanely addictive (especially since I was an MTG player back in my youth). So give it a try: If you like Magic, you might find Ascension to your liking.

Ascension Ascension has you collecting cards to defeat monsters, simple as that. It's addicting, so be warned. Free w/ IAPs at Google Play Store

Card Thief

Stealth is the name of the game in Card Thief. You play a thief who must sneak their way through a deck of cards collecting treasure while avoiding detection. You can use equipment cards to assist you in your thieving ways, but don't get too cocky, or you'll run out of sneak points and get caught. You'll do things like extinguishing torches, pickpocket guards, and other dastardly shenanigans. It's an easy game to pick up and learn, and each game takes only a couple of minutes to complete. It plays similarly to Solitaire if you're looking for something comparable. Card Thief features daily challenges and deep strategies, plus a nice progression system that lets you upgrade equipment cards as you pull off heists. There's a bit of a steep learning curve involved here, but it's a rewarding game for fans of strategy card games.

Card Thief Stealth fans get their own card game with Card Thief. Each game is only a few minutes long, but there's a steep learning curve to master it truly. Free w/ IAPs at Google Play Store

Evil Apples: You Against Humanity

This unofficial mobile version of Cards Against Humanity or Apples to Apples lets you play online anytime. There are over 5,000 answer cards and 1,300 question cards, so each game should be uniquely hilarious. In addition, you can connect and play with friends over SMS, Twitter, or Facebook or join random Blitz Mode games against strangers for a quick fix. To top it all off, there are wild cards that let you add your own custom text. Finally, there are in-app purchases for unlocking expansion decks, but you can also purchase them with the in-app currency that you earn by winning games. Nice!

Evil Apples: You Against Humanity The unofficial Cards Against Humanity, Evil Apples, offers you hilarious fun. There are tons of multiplayer options, too. Free w/ IAPs at Google Play Store

Exploding Kittens

Exploding Kittens is a game created by Matthew Inman, the brilliant artist behind The Oatmeal. The game's goal is to force your opponents to draw cards until they pull an Exploding Kitten card. If they cannot play a Defuse card to eliminate the threat, they blow up and are eliminated from the game. Sounds pretty ridiculous, right? More like ridiculously fun! Think of it, as the Play Store listing says, as "kitty-powered Russian Roulette." The game's mobile version is fantastic, with great artwork on each card and amazing animations. You can play with 2-5 friends or strangers in online play. Best of all, there are no distracting ads. There are optional in-app purchases to unlock more content, but it's a straight-up premium title. Nevertheless, it's a ton of fun and worth many laughs.

Exploding Kittens Exploding Kittens is all about getting the other people to draw the Exploding Kitten card. They'll lose unless they have a Defuse card. It sounds weird, but it's great. $2 at Google Play Store

Gin Rummy

This game lets you play Gin Rummy on the go against 15 different levels of CPU opponents. This is one of those classic card games I fondly remember from childhood. This game runs beautifully on any device, and it's one that I highly recommend. However, I want to shine a broader light on the app developer, AI Factory Limited, which offers 14 well-designed mobile versions of classic card and board games. You can choose to play ad-supported versions of Euchre, Solitaire, Hearts, and Spades or pay $2 for an ad-free experience. It also offers Sudoku, Backgammon, Chess, and Go. Gin Rummy is a quick and easy game to pick up, and it's tons of fun IRL. The app does extra things, like offering three different decks and automatic deck sorting. You also get an undo option and several hints to help you along the way. There's an ad-supported free version or an ad-free premium one.

Gin Rummy (AI Factory Limited) Pick up this classic card game and battle the AI for dominance. It's a lot more light-hearted than that, but you get my point. $2 at Google Play Store

Free at Google Play Store

Gwent

If you've read some of my other roundups, you knew this one was coming! Gwent is my absolute favorite card game on Android, mostly because I'm a massive fan of The Witcher universe. I loved Gwent when it was but a mere mini-game in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt; now that it finally landed on Android, I couldn't be happier. Gwent has you choosing from different decks, each with its own abilities and weaknesses. Unlike Hearthstone, you don't have a health pool to deplete. Instead, your goal is to score the most points at the end of a round. The player who wins two games is victorious. You earn points by playing cards, each with its own point value. There's more to it than that, though. You can attack your opponent and deplete their point pool by destroying their cards. They can also do the same to you. Sometimes, you'll need to take a loss to preserve your deck for the next round, a tactic I'm quite fond of. Gwent is free (and a considerable download!) with in-app purchases. It's also cross-platform, meaning you have a huge pool of players to pit yourself against.

Gwent It started as a minigame in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, then spun into its own thing. Gwent on Android is a blast and a must-play for any Witcher fan. Free w/ IAPs at Google Play Store

Hearthstone

Hearthstone needs little introduction. It's a popular card-battling game set in the World of Warcraft universe that more or less ushered in the free-to-play online digital collectible card game genre. It's been going strong since 2014, and there have been many expansion packs released — so it might feel a bit overwhelming for new players. It's a 1v1 game where the goal is to whittle down your opponent's health pool before they do the same to you. Your deck is stacked with various cards to help you achieve victory or defend yourself. It's a pretty simple concept, but the game is open to some wild strategies. You'll get more value from it by spending a bit of money building out your deck, but you can start for free and play through the tutorial levels to see if it's a good fit for you. It's not for everyone, but I have poured quite a bit of time into this game.

Hearthstone Odds are you've heard of Hearthstone and knew it would be on this list. It's a collectible card game where you face against another opponent to see who can outlast and outwit the other. Free w/ IAPs at Google Play Store

Legends of Runeterra

Hearthstone was bound to have a big competitor, which turned out to be Legends of Runeterra. This collectible card game functions similarly to Hearthstone, except it's set in the League of Legends universe. It's a 1v1 game where your goal is to deplete your enemy's health pool. Each player gets an attack and a defense round, instead of just one turn like in Hearthstone or Gwent. Each card has its own attack and health stat, and many have special abilities. There are also spell cards with varying speed levels (some are instant, others take a turn or two). These can be healing spells, barrier spells, and so on. There is some good variety in deck builds and strategies, so if you're tired of Hearthstone, give Legends of Runeterra a shot. Unfortunately, it's also centered around microtransactions, which get exhausting. Alas, that's how it goes.

Legends of Runeterra If League of Legends is more your thing than Warcraft is, but you enjoy Hearthstone, then Legends of Runeterra is just for you. Free w/ IAPs at Google Play Store

Magic: the Gathering Arena

One of our era's most iconic card games, Magic: the Gathering, is having a renaissance thanks to its foray into the digital world with Magic: the Gathering Arena. For the uninitiated among you, Magic: the Gathering is a collectible card game wherein players take on the role of a Planeswalker and then battle it out with other players by casting spells, using artifacts and equipment, and summoning creatures big and small from their individual decks. A player typically wins by reducing their opponent's life total to 0. Cards in Magic: the Gathering are built around fantasy and mythological themes like vampires, angels, dragons, and so much more. MTG Arena brings all of this action into the palm of your hand, brought to life by gorgeous graphics, vibrant animations, and great sound design. MTG Arena may even be an excellent place for totally new players to dip their toes into Magic since the built-in tutorial levels do a great job of introducing the game's core concepts and mechanics. Players can unlock cards and decks just by playing, but this free-to-play title has in-app purchases for things like booster packs just like you would buy in real life. The plus side of this is that there's nothing to stop you from giving it a try today!

Magic: the Gathering Arena Magic: the Gathering Arena brings the beloved collectible card game to mobile devices with style. Collect cards, build your decks, and compete in casual or competitive modes to your heart's content. Free w/ IAPs at Google Play Store

Microsoft Solitaire Collection

Microsoft single-handedly made Solitare a household name by including it with every version of Windows since 1990. You can now keep yourself distracted on the go with the Microsoft Solitaire Collection, which includes the iconic Klondike version along with Free Cell, Spider, Tri Peaks, and Pyramid. Sure brings you back, huh? It's a free game supported with ads with the option to pay a monthly or yearly subscription (ew) to remove them. There are daily challenges available to complete, helping the gameplay stay fresh, and you can link your Xbox Live account to earn achievements and compete against your friends and family. Anyone who grew up with Solitaire on Windows XP should surely enjoy this game. I just wish it didn't require a subscription to remove the ads; that's awful, but it's also typical Microsoft.

Microsoft Solitaire Collection Relive the classic titles that, along with Minesweeper, defined the "casual gamer" of the '90s and '00s. Solitaire is available on Android, so get your card game on. Free w/ IAPs at Google Play Store

Nova Island

Debuting exclusively for mobile devices in late 2021, Nova Island is a captivating PvP deck builder that gives free-to-play a good name. With no ads and monetized solely through cosmetic in-app purchases, Nova Island boldly makes new cards purchasable solely through in-game currency obtained by playing. Some of the cards are very pricey, so you'll have to win a lot to afford them, but for the most part, you can still form solid decks without too many high-tier cards. The UI is simple and user-friendly, the graphics are excellent with bright, poppy colors, and the soundtracks and audio effects bring the whole thing to life. The gameplay itself is fun, with each player commanding a deck trainer who has a set of special moves that ideally combo well with your remaining custom-built deck. Combining effects and cards for optimal synergies is the path to victory, but even entry-level players can have fun playing through single-player modes. The two major features that the game lacks are a friend list and local battling, but the game is so new that there's still a chance these features will be added down the line. Some players find the random aspects of battles frustrating, but I always have a great time playing. It's free, it's beautifully made, and it's gaining popularity all the time. So now play Nova Island!

Nova Island An ultra-charming PvP deck-builder, Nova Island is easy to learn and difficult to master. Free w/ IAPs at Google Play Store

Reigns: Her Majesty

Reigns is a single-player card-based game where you play as a monarch and make decisions that affect four aspects of the kingdom: the church, the people, the army, and the royal wealth. Your goal is to keep all four in balance — if any meter fills to the max or is entirely depleted, your reign is over, and a new reign begins! Her Majesty is a sequel that plays nearly identically to the original game, except this time around, you're playing as Queens instead of Kings. There are entirely new characters to interact with and multiple branching storylines to discover. Reigns: Her Majesty offers a ton of replayability. There's an inventory system and challenges to keep you interested in the long-term, so you can keep your reign going as long as you can. It's a silly and fun game, and I highly encourage you to check it out.

Reigns: Her Majesty The sequel to the fantastic Reigns, Reigns: Her Majesty switches things up with Queens this time. Rule your land as best as possible and make your rule last for as long as possible. $3 at Google Play Store

Shards of Infinity

In my opinion, another deck builder, Shards of Infinity, is a beautiful card game with a really cool premise. Designed for 2-4 players, you earn cards as you go and make the best of the situation. That also means that not every game will be the same, which is something that you want in a game like this. The goal is to be the last one standing in a free-for-all. Like other games on this list, there's a lot of complexity behind Shards of Infinity. Cards come in four different factions that can be paired together for additional effects, or you can play mercenary cards that do their thing and bail. Games last about a half-hour. The Android version features local and online multiplayer, as well as an AI mode for solo play. It's super fun and worth the asking price if you like deck builders.

Shards of Infinity Another excellent deck builder, Shards of Infinity, feels like a sequel to Ascension. It has a cool premise and a good gameplay loop while being a quick play. $8 at Google Play Store

Shelter Free

Shelter Free combines deck-building card games and castle defense strategy. You wake up to find that the world is overrun with zombies, and you have to continuously fight them off to make your way out of the danger zone. You move through hazards, seek cards to build and strengthen your deck, and duel with zombies with equally powerful card decks. The graphic novel artwork style is enough to keep you coming back for more gameplay, but the storyline and intense card battles will keep you hooked. It's an easy game to pick up, but you can spend several hours learning to master it.

Shelter Free Survive the zombie apocalypse in this hybrid deck-builder and castle defense game. Enjoy the simple yet complex gameplay for many hours to come. Free w/ IAPs at Google Play Store

Slay the Spire

If you've missed the boat on one of the best card-based games released in the past few years, I am pleased to introduce you to Slay the Spire. A deck-building roguelike, Slay the Spire gives you a handful of playable characters with different specialties and an ever-changing spire to pit yourself against. Your goal, of course, is to work your way up the Spire and defeat every last enemy you come across. But, first, you build out your deck, which ranges from basic attack and defense cards to more specialized ones that can dole out buff, de-buffs, and more. Winning battles will reward you with new cards, but it's crucial in Slay the Spire to weigh each card in your deck very carefully to ensure you maintain a winning balance. As you progress, you'll also come across powerful relics that can further aid you in your trials, but don't count on getting the same relics each time. With each new run, the spire layout changes, and so too does the order and type of enemies you'll encounter, where your merchant is, and where you might find relics. Failure and experimenting are key pieces of the puzzle here, so expect to die a whole lot and try again many times over. But that's all part of the fun! Slay the Spire was ported to mobile earlier this year and carries a premium price tag of $9.99. This title is well worth your time and money, though, and ten bucks is a small price to pay, weighed against the hundreds of hours you can wind up sinking into this fantastic game.

Slay the Spire Build a deck of vicious cards to take down an entire spire full of baddies! $10 at Google Play Store

Star Realms

Simplicity is the name of the game here with Star Realms. The premise is wicked easy to understand, the gameplay is a breeze, yet there's plenty of room for anyone who enjoys deckbuilding games to have fun. Star Realms has been out for quite some time, but it's my favorite card game on Android next to Gwent. Star Realms is a two-player event, with each person starting the game with a single money card and an attack card. Each turn, you can either use your money to buy another card from your deck or directly attack your opponent. You can also get armor later on to bolster your health pool. While easy to play, Star Realms features some hidden complexities to keep it interesting. The Android port is pretty good, and it features things you can't do in the physical game, such as battle an AI and do campaign missions. The full version lets you battle different AI difficulties, play online against other players, and offers new campaign missions and leaderboards. There is also a metric ton of additional content for you to purchase.

Star Realms This deck builder is super easy to pick up and learn, but offers a lot of stealthy complexity. The full version is worth the purchase if you find that you like this one. Free w/ IAPs at Google Play Store

Uno!

Uno! was a game night staple in my household growing up, as I'm sure was the case for millions of families. It's a cultural icon at this point. It follows Crazy Eights rules where your goal is to get rid of all your cards by playing the same color or suit as the last card played. This mobile version of Uno! offers the best execution of the core gameplay with many ways to connect and play with friends in the Fun Room, where you can play with custom house rules. Unfortunately, it also includes dumb leveling mechanics, in-game currencies, and microtransactions, known as the bane of any good mobile game. Alas, it doesn't stop Uno! from being a fun time, especially for a quick round or two here and there. There's also a 2v2 mode so that you can team up with a friend to take down another pair. You can also join tournaments to show off your Uno! skills. There's even a voice chat option that lets you yell "UNO" when you're about to win.

Uno! Another classic card game that sees new life on Android, Uno!, is an expanded mobile version of the cultural icon. It has some of the freemium nonsense, but it's still a great time, especially if you grew up playing the original game. Free w/ IAPs at Google Play Store

Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links

Despite being an older game, Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links holds up pretty well in today's landscape. Given that it's supported by Konami, I never held much hope for it, but I was proven wrong. Sure, monetization is typical for card games, but the gameplay is quite good. Yu-Gi-Oh was my gateway to Magic: The Gathering when I was a kid when I got "too old" for Pokemon, so I have fond memories of the game. Duel Links does a nice job of capturing the original spirit of playing with paper cards. Collect your cards, build your decks, and defeat your opponents (both AI and real people). There's a lot to do and see with Duel Links, and I think Yu-Gi-Oh fans will find a lot to love.