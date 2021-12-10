Best Car Mounts for Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20 FE 2022

Distracted driving is completely unacceptable given how flagship phones like the Galaxy S20 are designed with so many hands-free features. All you need is a quality car mount and you can use Google Maps, make calls, or stream music while driving with your hands safely on the wheel and your eyes attentively on the road. These are the best Galaxy S20 car mounts you can buy right now.

Keep your hands on the wheel and off your phone with these S20 car mounts

Of all the different car mounts available, we think that the iOttie Easy One Touch 5 is probably the best option for most people. We've linked to the style that can be mounted to your dash or your windshield (be sure to check that windshield mounts are legal in your state), but there are also options for air vent mounts or CD slot mounts as well, which can help keep the larger S20 FE or S20 Ultra out of the way while driving.

I'm also a fan of the Meidi Magnetic Air Vent Mount because even though magnetic mounts interfere with wireless charging, they're just so seamlessly easy to use. Not to mention you can have the best of both worlds if you simply slip the magnetic plate into the case for your Galaxy S20, S20+, S20 Ultra, or Galaxy S20 FE, then slip the case off while wireless charging at home!

For a more premium option that will keep your phone charged, consider the iOttie Easy One Touch Wireless. Yes, I'm recommending two iOttie car mounts — the company simply makes some of the best car mounts you can buy. The wireless charging tech adds to the cost here, but considering you also get a car charging adapter too, it's a great bundle to retrofit your car for your new phone.