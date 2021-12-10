Best Car Mounts for Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20 FE 2022
Distracted driving is completely unacceptable given how flagship phones like the Galaxy S20 are designed with so many hands-free features. All you need is a quality car mount and you can use Google Maps, make calls, or stream music while driving with your hands safely on the wheel and your eyes attentively on the road. These are the best Galaxy S20 car mounts you can buy right now.
iOttie Easy One Touch 5 Dashboard Mount
iOttie's Easy One Touch line has been the most popular car mount for almost a decade, and the One Touch 5 is more adaptable and can extend a further distance with its telescoping arm. There are also CD-slot and air vent-mounted models available, too.
Hzrfun Dashboard Clip Car Mount
If your dash traditionally doesn't do well with suction or adhesive mounts, this dashboard clip makes it easy to put your S20 front and center while you drive. This should fit all S20 models, but the flat-screened S20 FE will stay put especially well.
Maxboost Car Mount
This one requires you to install a magnetic plate on the back of your phone or case, which might be a dealbreaker. However, the convenience of the magnetic hold means it's easy to place and remove your phone on the mount. Otherwise, it just clips onto your car air vent and doesn't take up much space on your dash.
Pemsem Gooseneck Cup Holder Phone Mount
If your dashboard is too uneven or too cluttered for a suction mount, consider this flexible phone holder that fits into your cup holder. Don't worry about it wobbling around, either; you twist the base to lock three supports into place.
Aukey Magnetic Cell Phone Holder
If your car vents aren't the right shape for magnetic mounts, you can still get in on the low-profile look thanks to this dashboard mount that dips down over the edge of your dash. You can also use it as a windshield mount depending on your state.
iOttie Easy One Touch Wireless
This iOttie car mount includes a USB car charger that delivers power to the QI charging coils so you can wirelessly charge your phone while you drive. It's also available as an air vent clip or CD slot mount.
Kenu Airframe Pro
This compact clamp mount is specifically designed to accommodate larger phones like the S20 Ultra and S20 FE, but it's also not so imposing when mounted on a car air vent. It's easy to install and remove, and it can easily fit in a carry-on bag or glovebox.
MEIDI Air Vent Phone Holder
I love the Meidi magnetic mount because it's got just enough range to tilt while still being compact, and the color options here include a lovely blue and bright red that will match the S20 FE colors. Just remember to attach the magnetic plates to a case, not the phone itself if you want to still use wireless charging.
Zeehoo 15W Qi Fast Charging Auto-Clamping Car Mount
While this car mount's 15W wireless charging isn't the profile Samsung uses, it will still charge your S20 or S20 FE at 10W, and unlike most wireless car chargers, this wireless mount can be powered by Power Delivery car chargers!
Keep your hands on the wheel and off your phone with these S20 car mounts
Of all the different car mounts available, we think that the iOttie Easy One Touch 5 is probably the best option for most people. We've linked to the style that can be mounted to your dash or your windshield (be sure to check that windshield mounts are legal in your state), but there are also options for air vent mounts or CD slot mounts as well, which can help keep the larger S20 FE or S20 Ultra out of the way while driving.
I'm also a fan of the Meidi Magnetic Air Vent Mount because even though magnetic mounts interfere with wireless charging, they're just so seamlessly easy to use. Not to mention you can have the best of both worlds if you simply slip the magnetic plate into the case for your Galaxy S20, S20+, S20 Ultra, or Galaxy S20 FE, then slip the case off while wireless charging at home!
For a more premium option that will keep your phone charged, consider the iOttie Easy One Touch Wireless. Yes, I'm recommending two iOttie car mounts — the company simply makes some of the best car mounts you can buy. The wireless charging tech adds to the cost here, but considering you also get a car charging adapter too, it's a great bundle to retrofit your car for your new phone.
