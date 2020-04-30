If you've been sitting at home for the past few weeks wishing you had a better way to tune in to your favorite shows and streaming services, you can't miss today's limited-time sale on 4K smart TVs at Best Buy. This one-day sale might not be full of options, but the few TVs it does have on sale touch on a variety of price points so there's something for everyone. These aren't the cheap 4K TVs you can always find affordably, either. Prices start at $569.99, and shipping is free on all models in the sale.

Big Screen Savings 4K Smart TVs one-day sale Select 4K smart TVs from manufacturers like Sony, Samsung, and LG are on sale for just one day only at Best Buy. Choose from 49-inch to 82-inch TVs while supplies last. Shipping is free. Starting at $570 See at Best Buy

The most affordable TV on sale today is LG's 49-inch Nano 8 Series Smart 4K UHD TV. At $569.99, today's sale not only saves you $30 off its usual price but also scores you a free $60 Best Buy e-Gift card along with the purchase. With NanoCell technology, this TV is built to display greater color accuracy and a spectrum of a billion colors. Plus, this is the only model in the sale with a free gift card attached.

The next step up in the sale is a big one at more than twice the cost: the Sony 65-inch X950G Series 4K Smart TV on sale for $1,199.99. However, you're also saving much more with this deal at $400 off its usual cost. This Android TV has built-in Google Assistant for voica control and also lets you control other compatible smart home devices.

Samsung's 82-inch Q90 Series 4K Smart TV is the priciest TV on sale today, but it also offers the best discount of the bunch. On sale for $3,499.99, you'd be saving $1,800 off its full price. With this TV's Quantum Processor 4K technology, it upscales content to make everything you watch look fantastic.

Best Buy offers free shipping on all of the TVs in today's sale. For more big screen savings, check out this Vizio 4K smart TV sale that's live for the next few days.