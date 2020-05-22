The long, 4-day weekend is finally here. Memorial Day isn't far away at all, and Memorial Day sales are live now through the weekend at various retailers across the internet. Best Buy's sale is one that just went live this morning, and it's certainly one you won't want to miss out on. While all of its deals are scheduled to run through Monday, May 25, there's still the chance for items to sell out early — shopping ASAP is recommended.
Best Buy is notable for its selection of computers, phones, and tech accessories, though there's quite a bit more to find there from kitchen and home appliances to fitness equipment, toys, and more. Memorial Day weekend has brought deals to just about every category, and Best Buy is even offering free next-day delivery on thousands of items during the event. Not every item offers free shipping though, so for others you may need to reach a cart total of $35 or more to have your order shipped for free.
There's a lot to look through in Best Buy's Memorial Day sale, so we went through and loaded the best of the best offers all into the list below. If you're not seeing a deal on something you need, Best Buy's full sale has tons of other discounts available you'll want to check out too.
Memorial Day tablet deals
Apple 10.2-inch iPad (Late 2019, Wi-Fi Only) | $249 (was $329.99)
Best Buy's Memorial Day sale brings back one of the best discounts to ever reach this model of the Apple iPad. You'll save $80 off its regular price this weekend only while supplies last.
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 | $699 (was $959)
The latest model of the versatile Microsoft Surface Pro featuring 128GB storage and an Intel i3 processor is now discounted by over $250 for a limited time. You'll even receive a black Type Cover with the purchase.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 | from $549.99
Select models of the Samsung Galaxy S6 tablet are now on sale at Best Buy with prices discounted by up to $130 while supplies last. A few of the models have already sold out, so be sure to shop soon if you're interested!
Memorial Day TV deals
Hisense 75-inch H8G Quantum Series 4K Smart TV | $1,299.99 (was $1,499.99)
Save $200 on this 75-inch 4K Hisense Smart TV at Best Buy this Memorial Day. This H8G Quantum Series Android TV features a ULED display and Dolby Atmos sound to bring a cinematic feel to your own home.
Sony 49-inch X800H Series 4K Smart TV | $599.99 (was $749.99)
Save $150 on Sony's 49-inch 4K Smart TV (X800H Series) today at Best Buy. This Android TV features the Google Assistant built-in so you can easily search, get answers on screen, contrl compatible smart home devices, and more.
LG 65-inch Nano 9 Series 4K Smart TV | $999.99 (was $1,199.99)
Missing the movie theater experience? This 65-inch LG Nano 9 Series 4K Smart TV lets you bring a cinematic feel to your home theater setup with support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for immersive picture and audio quality.
More TV deals | Up to $1,000 off
Best Buy's full Memorial Day sale has plenty of discounts on smart TVs and OLED TVs that are live right now, though with discounts this big, the best deals likely won't last long. Be sure to check out the full sale for more options.
Memorial Day laptop deals
HP ENVY x360 2-in-1 Laptop | $799.99 (was $999.99)
Save $200 on HP's Envy x360 2-in-1 laptop featuring a 15.6-inch touchscreen display, an Intel Core i7 processor, 12GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD. There's even a built-in fingerprint reader.
ASUS 14-inch Touchscreen Laptop (Q406DA) | $599.99 (was $699.99)
Featuring a 14-inch Full HD multi-touch screen and AMD's Ryzen 5 processor, this laptop is a multi-tasking pro and is equipped with 8GB RAM as well as a 256GB SSD. There's also the AMD Radeon Vega 8 graphics chipset for solid image quality whether you're watching videos or playing games.
Apple MacBook Air | $799.99 (was $999.99)
This model of Apple's MacBook Air is equipped with a 13.3-inch display, along with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB flash storage. At this price, it's easily one of the most affordable ways to get yourself an Apple laptop in new condition.
Memorial Day smartwatch deals
Apple Watch Series 3 | $179 (was $199)
The Apple Watch Series 3 is down to $179 in select configurations at Best Buy right now, saving you $20 off its usual cost. You can save 50% off select watch bands with its purchase, too.
Apple Watch Series 5 | from $299 (was $399)
Memorial Day is turning into one of the best times of the year to buy an Apple Watch. This year you can save $100 on the Apple Watch Series 5 in select configurations.
Garmin fēnix 6 Pro Smartwatch | $549.99 (was $699.99)
One of Garmin's best smartwatches to date is now $150 off at Best Buy in various styles. This model is compatible with both iOS and Android devices and features a three-axis compass, barometric altimeter, and satellite navigation.
Garmin Instinct Smartwatch | $199.99 (was $249.99)
Save $50 on one of Garmin's more affordable smartwatch models, the Garmin Instinct. It's capable of lasting for up to 14 days on a full charge and features built-in GPS as well as a compass to keep you on track.
Fitbit Charge 3 | $99.95 (was $129.99)
This $30 discount on the Fitbit Charge 3 fitness tracker is live now at Best Buy, bringing its price down to just $100 while supplies last. You'll find a few different styles in stock at this price.
Memorial Day smart home deals
Apple HomePod | $199.99 (was $299.99)
The HomePod connects to AirPlay and Apple Music so you can start rocking out with the powerful integrated speakers. There are built-in mics for asking Siri for information, setting timers, controlling HomeKit devices, and much more.
Ring security cameras | Up to $50 off
Best Buy's Memorial Day sale is taking up to $50 off a variety of Ring security cameras, including indoor and outdoor options. Prices start as low as $85 on the Ring Stick Up Security Camera, and you'll even score a free Amazon Echo Dot with the purchase of any Ring device.
Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) | $39.99 (was $49.99)
The latest Amazon Echo Dot is currently $10 off at Best Buy in your choice of Charcoal, Heather Gray, or Sandstone. You'll also score free three-month trials to SiriusXM and Pandora streaming services with the purchase.
Google Nest Mini | $39.99 (was $49.99)
With the Nest Mini, you can stream music, control other smart home devices, and get the answers to all of your questions just by asking the built-in Google Assistant. Right now the Nest Mini is even $10 off in various colors.
Google Nest Hub | $89.99 (was $129.99)
The Nest Hub one-ups the Nest Mini with a 7-inch touchscreen that lets you get visual, immersive responses from Google Assistant about recipes, the weather, and just about anything you ask about. It can even play YouTube videos and show off your photos from your phone.
Memorial Day headphone deals
AirPods w/ Charging Case | $139.99 (was $159.99)
This deal at Amazon saves you $20 on Apple's base-level AirPods compared to what Apple and some other retailers are charging. You don't get the wireless charging case, and it's not exactly the lowest price we've ever seen, but it's the best available right now.
Sony XM3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones | $279.99 (was $349.99)
These wireless headphones recharge via USB-C and feature built-in microphones as well as a battery that lasts for up to 30 hours. This weekend's sale is taking $70 off their usual cost!
Beats Studio 3 Headphones | $199.99 (was $349.95)
These wireless noise-cancelling headphones are discounted by $150 at Best Buy right now. You'll even score a 4-month Apple Music subscription with the purchase for free.
Memorial Day appliance deals
Instant Pot Viva | $99.99 (was $119.99)
This 6-quart Instant Pot is a 9-in-1 model that can function as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, and even has a built-in sous vide program. This is one of the most versatile appliances you can buy for your kitchen, and today it's $20 off.
Keurig K-Classic K50 Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker | $89.99 (was $119.99)
Keurig's K-Classic single serve coffee maker is compatible with various K-Cup pods and can make 6-ounce, 8-ounce, and 10-ounce cups of coffee, tea, or hot chocolate. Its able to brew more than six cups before it's time to refill the water reservoir.
Bella Pro Series 3.5-quart Air Fryer | $49.99 (was $59.99)
You won't find this deal anywhere else, as this model of the Bella Pro Series Air Fryer is exclusively available at Best Buy and now $10 off over Memorial Day weekend. Its 3.5-quart capacity lets you cook up to 2.9 pounds of food at once.
Oster Classic Series 8-Speed Blender | $29.99 (was $34.99)
This well-reviewed blender is now down to $30 during the Memorial Day sale, featuring 8 speeds, a stainless steel blade for even blending, and a 700W motor. The included pitcher is dishwasher-safe, too.
Up to $500 off name-brand appliances
Best Buy is offering hundreds in savings on a number of name-brand appliances by Samsung, GE, LG, and more. If your home is in need of a new refrigerator, washer or dryer, microwave, or practically any other appliance, this is where you'll want to look.
Memorial Day vacuum deals
Dyson Ball Animal 2 Upright Vacuum | $379.99 (was $499.99)
The versatile Dyson Ball Animal 2 Upright Vacuum is now $120 off for Best Buy's Memorial Day sale and features whole-machine HEPA filtration to keep allergens and bacteria trapped inside the machine.
iRobot Roomba e5 Smart Robot Vacuum | $299.99 (was $349.99)
This smart robot vacuum is ideal for homes with pets as its 3-stage cleaning system is built to clean pet hair, dirt, and allergens. It features multi-surface rubber brushes that adjust whether its on carpet or hard floors, and you can control it with an app on your phone.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
