The number of headphone and earbud models out there in the market today is overwhelming, but there's light at the end of the tunnel: just about all of them, in every category, will be discounted for Black Friday and Cyber Monday with many seeing discounts already.
There are many different brands of headphones and various kinds of headphones to consider, so we've broken down some of the top deals already available on headphones and earbuds trackers so you can get a headstart on your holiday savings. You're bound to find a great deal!
Bose QuietComfort 35 II | $199 at Amazon
The Bose QC 35 II are no longer the newest headphones in Bose's lineup, but they continue to be an easy recommendation — especially when they're on sale. The QC 35 II still manage to deliver excellent noise-canceling, great audio quality, and reliable battery life. Also discounted at Best Buy.
Beats Solo Pro | $179.99 at Amazon
The new Solo Pro feature active noise cancellation and up to 40 hours of battery life. They also have Apple's H1 chip for easy pairing, reliable connectivity, and hands-free access to Siri. This $120 discount applies to various colorways.
Sony WH-1000XM3 | $234.99 at Amazon
These ANC headphones are super popular, and they don't drop in price often. This limited-time deal from Woot offers them in new condition and takes over $100 off their previous retail price. Note these are the international version, though functionally they are exactly the same as the U.S. version.
Beats Solo3 | $159 at Amazon
Beats' wireless Solo3 headphones have Apple's W1 chip and Class 1 Bluetooth connectivity. They last for up to 40 hours on a single charge and fast-charge turns 5 minutes into 3 hours of playback. They also fold up for travel. This price can be snagged at Walmart in some other colors, too.
Bose SoundLink Around-Ear Headphones II | $159 at Amazon
Bose's SoundLink II headphones use Bluetooth 4.0 to connect wirelessly with your devices and can last for up to 15 hours on a single charge. Switches easily between two Bluetooth devices with a wireless range up to 30 feet. Currently down to their best price with $70 off.
Anker Soundcore Life Q20 | $49.99 at Amazon
These are hybrid Bluetooth headphones, which reduce ambient noise up to 90% thanks to 4 active noise-cancelling mics. They have 100% stronger bass using Anker's BassUp technology and 40-hour playtime on a single charge, which is impressive. Save $10 with the on-page coupon.
Beats EP | $91 at Amazon
Beats EP are the entry-level Beats headphones and feature a 3.5mm headphone jack. The blue and white models are this affordable right now.
TaoTronics Soundsurge 85 | $44.99
The Soundsurge 85 surge in almost every way except the price, giving you great balance in both sound and performance. You can snag them at a 10% discount right now.
COWIN E7 Pro | $69.99 at Amazon
COWIN scores a win with the impressive E7 Pro and a feature set that would be competitive against more expensive headphones. This set is $10 off with a further $10 on-page coupon right now for a $20 total savings.
Best Black Friday earbud deals
Apple AirPods Pro | $194.99 at Woot
The AirPods Pro are noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds that come with a charging case to keep them powered for more than 24 hours. Today's sale at Woot saves you $55 and drops the earbuds to one of their best prices ever.
Amazon Echo Buds
With Bose-powered active noise reduction, passthrough mode, and hands-free Alexa access, these comfortable wireless earbuds are something you don't want to miss out on with this Alexa birthday deal.
Beats Powerbeats Pro | $159.99 at Amazon
Built with sport in mind, the Powerbeats Pro have the same Apple smarts as AirPods but in a design that prioritizes comfort and stability. These earbuds last up to 9 hours with 24 hours from the charging case. They are also sweat- and water-resistant. Make the most of this low price on the moss and spring yellow models while you can. Also available at Best Buy.
Jabra Elite 65t | $79.98 at Amazon
These Bluetooth headphones let you take hands-free calls and listen to music wirelessly. They're water-resistant, feature customizable sound, and last for up to 15 hours with the included charging case. This is the lowest we've seen them go at Amazon.
Aukey EP-T21 | $23.99 at Amazon
There may be some features lacking from high-end earbuds, but the Aukey EP-T21 will offer a decent experience for most users without breaking the bank. Right now, they are down to $30 with a further 20% off via the on-page coupon.
Anker Soundcore Life P2 | $47.49 at Amazon
Featuring a focus on a great call experience plus a bunch of advanced tech you want from your wireless earbuds. Use the 5% on-page coupon to drop these 'buds down to $47.49.
Mpow X3 | $49.99 at Amazon
These earbuds feature active noise-cancellation at an affordable price so you can focus on only the sounds you want to hear. Use the on-page coupon to take $10 off.
SoundPEATS TrueWings | $33.99 at Amazon
With IPX7 water-resistance and secure ear-hook design, the TrueWings are a great choice for the gym. use the coupon on their product page for 15% off.
Beats Powerbeats | $129.95 at Amazon
The neckband-style Powerbeats are also discounted back to their record-low for a limited time. Though $20 isn't a huge savings, it beats paying full price. Also available at Best Buy.
Beats Powerbeats3 | $79 at Walmart
With a 12-hour battery life, fast charging, water-resistance, and a secure fit, these are the perfect earphones for your next workout. We rarely see them drop this low outside of refurbished deals, but this price likely won't last long.
BeatsX | $39.99 at Best Buy
At $40, you're saving $60 off the normal cost of these Bluetooth neckband-style earbuds and getting in on the best deals we've seen yet. The silver and black colorways are available at this price at Best Buy.
Beats urBeats3 | $49 at Amazon
These in-ear headphones come in a variety of colors and feature an in-line microphone and remote so you can easily take calls without your phone in your hand. Several colors discounted by around $10.
Google Pixel USB-C Earbuds | $24 at Walmart
The Google Pixel Earbuds lack the wireless convenience of other headphones, but they make up for it in other ways. Right now, they are down to just $24 at Walmart which is a 20% discount.
Apple EarPods | $11 at Amazon
These wired headphones from Apple feature a 3.5mm headphone plug and an in-line remote for track and volume control. Also available with Lightning connector.
