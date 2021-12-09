Best Fitbit Charge 3 Bands 2022

If you're hoping to find the very best Fitbit Charge 3 band for your tracker, the good news is that there's no shortage of options to choose from. As you know, this fitness tracker packs a lot of features and tech into a small, affordable package. The bands you get by default look good, but you can really change up the Charge 3's entire aesthetic with the right replacement bands. Here are our favorites!

Best Fitbit Charge 3 bands Our suggestions

It's not the newest fitness tracker on the market, but the Fitbit Charge 3 still has a lot to offer. Among all of the bands on this list, the one we think makes the most sense for the majority of people is the Hamile Sport Band. It looks nearly identical to the official silicone band that comes with the Charge 3, but it costs substantially less money. Even so, it's still comfortable to wear, looks great, and is offered in a bunch of vibrant colors.

Another great choice is the Shangpule Metal Replacement Band. This gives the Charge 3 a completely different look and adds a sense of class that you just don't get with silicone bands. Despite the stainless steel material, this band is still quite easy on the wallet.

Last but not least, we also really like the Fitbit Woven Band. While it is one of the pricier options on this list, it's among the nicest, too. Fitbit's woven fabric material looks and feels outstanding, is a fantastic choice for comfortable daily use, and the two available colors both look stunning.

Fortunately, if you ever decide to upgrade from the Fitbit Charge 3, you'll be happy to know that all of the options listed here will also work as Fitbit Charge 4 bands. It's nice to know that your bands won't go to waste and you can use them with your next device.