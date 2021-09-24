Best August smart locks 2021

August makes the highest-rated smart locks around. The best August smart locks are not only easier to install than many other smart locks, but they're also just plain smarter. Their ability to understand when a door can open and close, as well as automatically locking and unlocking your doors whenever you leave or return home, makes August smart locks a dream to use. These locks are so smart they even support remote biometric verification. But, with so many of them, how do you pick the right lock for you? We've got the answers.

Best overall: August Wi-Fi Smart Lock

August Wi-Fi Smart Lock (4th Gen) Simple as it gets Today's Best Deals $230 at Amazon Easy installation since you keep your existing deadbolt Built-in Wi-Fi connectivity 45% smaller design Automatic locking and unlocking Door open detection Support for all major virtual assistants Reduced battery life when compared to older models

The August Wi-Fi Smart Lock is August's 4th-generation smart lock, adding in one significant advantage without throwing away what makes August's locks so good. As the name suggests, the August Wi-Fi Smart Lock has Wi-Fi connectivity built right in. That's a significant departure from previous-generation smart locks from the company, which have all required an additional August Connect Bridge to get them connected to the Internet. That means one less device to plug in somewhere (or to lose).

The August Wi-Fi Smart Lock also received a significant makeover when compared to the previous three generations. With a 45% smaller radius, 20% slimmer figure, and a new ribbed grip, the August Wi-Fi Smart Lock is sleeker than ever before and even easier to turn manually. It also uses half the number of batteries — two CR123 batteries versus four AA batteries in the older models.

While that does mean half the battery life, it's still rated at three to six months of usage before you need to change them out. Using rechargeable batteries will help lower the cost of ownership over time and help reduce your environmental impact, as well. The August Wi-Fi Smart Lock works hand-in-hand with the August app to automatically lock your door when you leave home and even automatically unlock it when you return, meaning you'll never have to fuss with keys again.

Just as you'll find on all August smart locks, the August Wi-Fi Smart Lock knows when your door is open and when it is closed. That means you won't ever run into a situation where your deadbolt locks itself when the door is open, and you can rest assured that you'll be able to know your door is closed and locked remotely. That's a significant differentiation that brings true peace of mind.

Best value: August Smart Lock

August Smart Lock Just what you need Today's Best Deals $119 at Amazon Less expensive Easy installation since you keep your existing deadbolt Automatic locking and unlocking Door open detection 12-month battery life No Apple HomeKit or Z-Wave Plus support Requires Bridge to connect to the Internet Less stylish than other models

The August Smart Lock is a strangely named product, as it looks quite different from August's other smart locks, yet does almost the same thing. Despite the form-factor change, the August Smart Lock fits over the top of your existing deadbolt and lets you keep your keys, all while making that existing lock a lot more functional. Like the August Smart Lock Pro (3rd Gen), the August Smart Lock uses four AA batteries and has a rated battery life of up to one year.

So what's so different about this product that makes it at least $100 less expensive than the August Smart Lock Pro (3rd Gen)? First, it doesn't support Apple HomeKit or Z-Wave Plus. That makes it a perfect choice for Android users who, likely, haven't ever used Apple HomeKit and have no need for the markup that these services require. Second, to connect the August Smart Lock to the Internet, you'll need to purchase an August Connect Bridge.

All the other features you'd expect from an August smart lock are here too. It's got an easy manual or app-controlled door locking and unlocking, and even automatic door locking based on when you leave home and pull into your driveway. The August Smart Lock can tell when a door is open or closed, giving you ample warning if it's not fully shut before locking. In short, it's everything you need for a lot less.

Expanding your collection: August Smart Lock Pro (3rd Gen)

August Smart Lock Pro (3rd Gen) Just the lock Today's Best Deals $150 at Amazon Easy installation since you keep your existing deadbolt Automatic locking and unlocking Door open detection 12-month battery life Support for all major virtual assistants Can work offline with a Z-Wave hub like SmartThings Requires Bridge to connect to the Internet

While the August Wi-Fi Smart Lock may be the latest and greatest model, sometimes it's nice just to keep things uniform around the home. If you've already got August products with an August Connect Bridge, sometimes it just makes the most sense to buy more of what works. Thankfully, August sells the 3rd-gen Smart Lock Pro by itself for a significantly reduced price, as you'll only need one August Connect Bridge per home, anyway.

If you've already got an August Smart Lock Pro (3rd Gen), you'll know how great they can be. Auto-locking and unlocking depend on whether or not you're home, the ability to sense if the door is open, and battery life that can last up to a full year. It relies on four AA batteries, which you probably already have lying around at home. It also fits right over the top of any existing deadbolt, meaning you can easily expand to the garage door or the porch without substantial modifications.

Bottom line

The August Wi-Fi Smart Lock is the latest and greatest. It not only slims down the overall package but adds in a massively important feature: Wi-Fi connectivity without an external Bridge. That's a big deal since it means less stuff to keep track of if you have to move, and it also means less setup and configuration out of the box. On top of that, the smaller size just looks better, and the new ribbed design means it's easier to grip.

August's older-generation smart locks are still great for several reasons, though, particularly since they're likely to save you a bit of cash. They also make the most sense if you're already invested in August's ecosystem of smart locks and need to add one or two more to the mix.

Credits — The team that worked on this guide

Nicholas Sutrich has been professionally writing about tech since 2011 and has run through the gamut of tech and gaming. If he's not slicing blocks in Beat Saber, he's probably tinkering with some smart home gadget or going on a hike in the mountains of Western North Carolina.