Best overall Moto G5S Plus See at Motorola The Moto G5 Plus was already one of our favorite phones in the sub-$300 price range, but the newer Moto G5S Plus (the 'S' stands for "Special Edition") makes some small improvements that lead to an even better phone that still won't break the bank. With the Moto G5S Plus, you get terrific build quality, an eye-catching new Blush Gold finish, and a new dual camera system — on top of all the other benefits the Moto G5 Plus already included, like a large 1080p display, a fast fingerprint sensor, and the useful Moto Actions gestures. Better yet, if you can't front the cost, Motorola offers financing through Affirm when you order from its online store. Bottom line: The Moto G5S Plus offers the best value for a phone under $300 and sets a new standard for powerful, inexpensive phones moving forward. One more thing: Best Buy has the Moto G5S Plus for $40 off, so you can pick up our top recommendation for just $239.99.

Why the Moto G5S Plus is the best

In our review of the G5S Plus, we still recommended the standard Moto G5 Plus over the special edition because the difference in price didn't quite justify the latter option's minor improvements, but with Best Buy's discounted price, it's a different story.

The Moto G5S Plus has just about everything you could ask of a phone at this price. The design is attractive and well-built, the software is clean yet clever with the addition of Moto Actions and Moto Display, and the speaker sounds great. The best part? The Moto G5S Plus works on all U.S. carriers — yes, even Sprint and Verizon.

Best for navel-gazing Honor 6X See at Amazon If your lifestyle is living loudly, wildly, and all over the internet, the Honor 6X should be your first choice for a budget smartphone. It's equipped with all the necessities, including a dual rear-facing 12-megapixel and 2-megapixel camera that's packed with a bevy of camera modes, a substantial 3000mAh batter pack, and a 1080p display for editing all those photos before posting them online. Bottom line: The Honor 6X is truly a smartphone made for the kids: It has great battery life, camera hardware that's substantial for social media, and a non-partisan design that will blend in with the rest of 'em. One more thing: The Honor 6X is not compatible with the major CDMA networks in the U.S.

Best for really tight budgets Nokia 6 See at Amazon At just $229, the Nokia 6 falls well below our $300 guideline, and it has a lot to offer for that low cost. The aluminum unibody design feels premium, its 5.5" 1080p LCD display looks great, and it has one of the better cameras in its segment. On top of that, the Nokia 6 runs a close-to-stock build of Android 7.1.2, and Nokia releases monthly security updates — a rarity for low-cost phones. Bottom line: You'd be hard-pressed to find a better-made phone at this price point, and the regular software updates are icing on the cake. One more thing: If you can live with the occasional ad on your lock screen and in your notifications, the Prime-exclusive Nokia 6 is even cheaper, at just $179.99. There's simply no better option at that price.