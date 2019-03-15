Smartphones that cost $1000 and upwards have quickly become commonplace in the market, and for anyone on a budget, those steep prices can quickly induce a headache. Thankfully, cheap smartphones are still plentiful with more great options to choose from than ever before. If you need a new handset but only have $200 to spend, these are your best options.

While it may be at the very tip-top of our $200 budget, the Moto G6 is easily one of the best phones you can buy in this price range. From a design standpoint, it looks like a modern handset thanks to a glass back and a narrow 18:9 display with slim bezels. Under the hood, it impresses with a capable Snapdragon 450 processor, a solid battery, and wide carrier compatibility. For under two hundred bucks, you'll be hard-pressed to do better than the G6.

