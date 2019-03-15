Smartphones that cost $1000 and upwards have quickly become commonplace in the market, and for anyone on a budget, those steep prices can quickly induce a headache. Thankfully, cheap smartphones are still plentiful with more great options to choose from than ever before. If you need a new handset but only have $200 to spend, these are your best options.

One of the best

Moto G6

Staff Pick

Motorola's Moto G6 may not be the newest Moto G phone around, but it's still a really capable handset that's now more affordable than ever. Reaching the very top of our price range, the Moto G6 delivers a large 5.7-inch Full HD+ display, 12MP + 5MP dual rear cameras, a fingerprint sensor, and a 3,000 mAh battery with Motorola's TurboPower fast charging. The phone is unlocked and works on all major U.S. carriers.

$200 at Amazon

Perfect for Cricket customers

Nokia 3.1 Plus

The Nokia 3.1 Plus is exclusive to Cricket Wireless in the States, and while that does limit its availability, it's a seriously great purchase if you're on or switching to Cricket. The Nokia 3.1 Plus delivers a 5.99-inch HD+ screen, 13MP + 5MP rear cameras, a fast fingerprint sensor, a huge 3,500 mAh battery, and an incredibly well-built polycarbonate body.

$120 at Cricket

Awesome value

Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite

A phone under $200 that you probably haven't heard of is the Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite. Powered by Android 9 Pie with Google's Android One program, the Mi A2 Lite has a lot going for it — a 4,000 mAh battery, Full HD display, and dual 12 + 5MP rear cameras. You can buy the Mi A2 Lite in the U.S., but just be aware that it's lacking some of the country's LTE bands and doesn't have a manufacturer warranty.

$179 at Amazon

Compact powerhouse

Moto E5 Play

One of the more affordable phones on this list, the Moto E5 Play delivers all of the basics in a compact form factor without putting too much stress on your wallet. Compatible with AT&T and T-Mobile, the E5 Play features a fingerprint sensor, a water-repellent design, expandable storage, up to 24 hours of battery life per charge, and more.

$130 at B&H

Built like a tank

Nokia 6

Want a Nokia phone that you can use on carriers other than Cricket? The Nokia 6 works with AT&T, T-Mobile, and their respective MVNOs. It has a 5.5-inch Full-HD display with 2.5D curved glass, 16MP rear camera, expandable storage, and is running Android 9 Pie. We also really love the body that's made out of 6000 series aluminum and the front-facing fingerprint sensor.

$159 at Amazon

Still a good choice

Moto X4

Although the Moto X4 is getting up in age, it's still a really solid smartphone that's now selling at an incredibly low price. The glass back and aluminum frame makes the Moto X4 feel like a much more expensive phone, as do its 12MP + 8MP dual rear cameras, IP68 dust/water resistance, and 5.2-inch Full HD screen. As for network compatibility, the phone works on AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, and Sprint.

$140 at Amazon

While it may be at the very tip-top of our $200 budget, the Moto G6 is easily one of the best phones you can buy in this price range. From a design standpoint, it looks like a modern handset thanks to a glass back and a narrow 18:9 display with slim bezels. Under the hood, it impresses with a capable Snapdragon 450 processor, a solid battery, and wide carrier compatibility. For under two hundred bucks, you'll be hard-pressed to do better than the G6.

