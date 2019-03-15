Smartphones that cost $1000 and upwards have quickly become commonplace in the market, and for anyone on a budget, those steep prices can quickly induce a headache. Thankfully, cheap smartphones are still plentiful with more great options to choose from than ever before. If you need a new handset but only have $200 to spend, these are your best options.
One of the best
Moto G6Staff Pick
Motorola's Moto G6 may not be the newest Moto G phone around, but it's still a really capable handset that's now more affordable than ever. Reaching the very top of our price range, the Moto G6 delivers a large 5.7-inch Full HD+ display, 12MP + 5MP dual rear cameras, a fingerprint sensor, and a 3,000 mAh battery with Motorola's TurboPower fast charging. The phone is unlocked and works on all major U.S. carriers.
Perfect for Cricket customers
Nokia 3.1 Plus
The Nokia 3.1 Plus is exclusive to Cricket Wireless in the States, and while that does limit its availability, it's a seriously great purchase if you're on or switching to Cricket. The Nokia 3.1 Plus delivers a 5.99-inch HD+ screen, 13MP + 5MP rear cameras, a fast fingerprint sensor, a huge 3,500 mAh battery, and an incredibly well-built polycarbonate body.
Awesome value
Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite
A phone under $200 that you probably haven't heard of is the Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite. Powered by Android 9 Pie with Google's Android One program, the Mi A2 Lite has a lot going for it — a 4,000 mAh battery, Full HD display, and dual 12 + 5MP rear cameras. You can buy the Mi A2 Lite in the U.S., but just be aware that it's lacking some of the country's LTE bands and doesn't have a manufacturer warranty.
Compact powerhouse
Moto E5 Play
One of the more affordable phones on this list, the Moto E5 Play delivers all of the basics in a compact form factor without putting too much stress on your wallet. Compatible with AT&T and T-Mobile, the E5 Play features a fingerprint sensor, a water-repellent design, expandable storage, up to 24 hours of battery life per charge, and more.
Built like a tank
Nokia 6
Want a Nokia phone that you can use on carriers other than Cricket? The Nokia 6 works with AT&T, T-Mobile, and their respective MVNOs. It has a 5.5-inch Full-HD display with 2.5D curved glass, 16MP rear camera, expandable storage, and is running Android 9 Pie. We also really love the body that's made out of 6000 series aluminum and the front-facing fingerprint sensor.
Still a good choice
Moto X4
Although the Moto X4 is getting up in age, it's still a really solid smartphone that's now selling at an incredibly low price. The glass back and aluminum frame makes the Moto X4 feel like a much more expensive phone, as do its 12MP + 8MP dual rear cameras, IP68 dust/water resistance, and 5.2-inch Full HD screen. As for network compatibility, the phone works on AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, and Sprint.
While it may be at the very tip-top of our $200 budget, the Moto G6 is easily one of the best phones you can buy in this price range. From a design standpoint, it looks like a modern handset thanks to a glass back and a narrow 18:9 display with slim bezels. Under the hood, it impresses with a capable Snapdragon 450 processor, a solid battery, and wide carrier compatibility. For under two hundred bucks, you'll be hard-pressed to do better than the G6.
