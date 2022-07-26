Best and Most Reliable MicroSD Cards for Long-term Storage in 2022
By Andrew Myrick published
If your device is starting to run low on storage, one of these microSD cards will do just the trick.
Keeping all of your photos, videos, music, and other media on a physical device is extremely important. This was true for the computer age and it's still true for the smartphone/tablet era. It's even more true for those who switch phones regularly, or for those who don't pick up new phones for years. To help everyone out, we have found the best and more reliable microSD cards for long-term storage.
Samsung PRO Endurance
Designed for security
Samsung loves its buzzwords, but the company's PRO Endurance microSDXC card is absolutely fantastic and rated for 43,800 hours of use. With transfer speeds of up to 100MB/s and a 5-year warranty, you can rest easy knowing that Samsung has your back in case anything happens to your card.
SanDisk Extreme Pro
Trusted performance
SanDisk is perhaps the biggest name in the microSD card game, and the Extreme Pro lineup is the top of the line. Along with being rated V30 speed class for 4K video, these cards are built to withstand the elements by being temperature proof, shockproof, and X-Ray proof, perfect for your Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra tablet.
Samsung EVO Select
Long-lasting for less
Samsung's EVO Select supports the same read/write speeds as others here but at just a fraction of the cost. The EVO Select will work with any of your devices and includes an adapter if you want to use it on your camera or computer.
SanDisk High Endurance
Going the distance
The High Endurance Card is rated to last for up to 20,000 hours while being waterproof, temperature resistant, shockproof, and much more. It's a great option for anyone who will be exposing it to harsh weather conditions.
Lexar Professional 1000x
Premium speed
If speed is the name of the game, along with the versatility to record and view in 4K, the Lexar Professional 1000x is great. This card sports transfer speeds of up to 150MB/s, making it a great option to expand the storage on your favorite Chromebook.
Kingston Canvas React
Ideal for 4K
Kingston usually resides in the budget category, but the Canvas React comes in a little higher than normal. This microSD card sports read/write speeds of 100MB/s over 80MB/s, and is designed to be used in any situation.
What card should you pick?
If you want to save a bit of money while getting the best performance, then you would likely want to look at the SanDisk Extreme Pro. This card comes in a few different storage capacities and will handle everything with ease while lasting for quite some time.
Moving up the ladder, the SanDisk High Endurance is a microSD card that lives up to the Endurance name. The company states that this card will last for up to 20,000 hours and can withstand various weather conditions.
That said, the Samsung PRO Endurance is rated for almost double the hours — 43,800 — with all the same ruggedness and speed at a fraction of the price, which is why it's our favorite of the bunch.
Andrew Myrick is a Senior Editor at Android Central. He enjoys everything to do with technology, including tablets, smartphones, and everything in between. Perhaps his favorite past-time is collecting different headphones, even if they all end up in the same drawer.
Get the best of Android Central in in your inbox, every day!
Thank you for signing up to Android Central. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.