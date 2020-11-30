The BenQ EX2780Q 27-inch gaming monitor has dropped to $449.99 on Amazon. It has been selling for around $600 for the last several months, and this price is one of the lowest we've seen this year. It's definitely the lowest it has been in a while anyway.

BenQ EX2780Q 27-inch 1440p 144Hz IPS USB-C gaming monitor An award-winning display with all the characteristics you want if you're a gamer. It has 1440p pixel resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, an IPS panel, DisplayPort, native FreeSync, and a USB-C port. there's also HDRi, built-in speakers, and more. $449.99 $600.00 $150 off

The BenQ screen is ideal for all you gamers out there, which means it's also great for media watching and creative endeavors from the not-so-gamers. It's a 27-inch screen with a wide 2560 x 1440 pixel resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate, and a 5ms response time. The 144Hz refresh rate is great for anyone planning on playing high-action games like shooters and battle royales and others. The screen also has an IPS panel. That's awesome because it means high color accuracy and great 178-degree horizontal and vertical viewing angles.

You can also use the built-in AMD FreeSync Premium to reduce screen tearing when paired with an AMD graphics card. This really helps while gaming or watching movies and provides an overall smoother experience.

It has 2.1-channel audio with two 2W speakers built in along with a 5W subwoofer. That's very unusual for a computer monitor and you'll find it provides excellent sound even when not hooked up to external speakers. The Digital Signal Processor helps you find the best audio mode for your task as well. The monitor even comes with a remote control to make adjusting its settings easier, including a volume wheel.

Don't worry about your eyes over a long period of time, either. The monitor will automatically adjust its brightness and color temperature based on screen content. It also eliminates screen flickers and harmful blue light to keep you comfortable.

Connectivity options include two HDMI ports, DisplayPort, and USB-C.

