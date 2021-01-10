The Titans and Ravens are fairly evenly matched on paper. Both even have solid 11-5 records going into this Sunday's game. The question is whether the actual game will playout as evenly matched as it seems like it might. Luckily, there are past games this season between the two to get a sense of what might happen.

Baltimore is the overall favorite with a slight advantage, but look at the last two times the Titans have met the Ravens it would probably prove savvy to pick the Titans. In last year's playoff game between the two Tennessee shocked everyone with the win. Two months ago, just past the season's halfway mark, the Titans also walked away with the win against the Ravens.

The Titans have a great run game and the Ravens are having trouble stopping the ground game. Derrick Henry will likely come in clutch in this week 18 game. If he doesn't, the Ravens have a chance.

Baltimore Ravens vs. Tennessee Titans: Where and when?

The Ravens battle the Titans on January 10, at 1:05 PM ET. You can catch all the action on ABC as well as ESPN on Sunday afternoon.

