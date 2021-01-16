The Ravens are a running football team — it's how they put points on the board and generally beat the opposing teams this year. The Titans tried to keep Ravens QB Lamar Jackson put, but couldn't fulfill that game plan. The Buffalo Bills will likely have the same plan and try to keep the Ravens running game at a standstill. With the worst passing record in the NFL, the Ravens without a running game most likely won't be able to get its offense going enough to keep up with the Bills.

Josh Allen is a worthy QB to continue leading the Bills through another round of the postseason, but he'll need to focus on the fundamentals against Baltimore. Occasionally he can try to turn lost plays into spectacular ones. That could end up costing the Bills if the Ravens take advantage of that.

Ultimately each team here has plenty of weaknesses and plenty of strengths. This game matches up pretty evenly at the end of the day so it's anyone's guess who ends up the victor here.

Baltimore Ravens vs. Buffalo Bills: Where and when?

The Ravens will take on the Bills on Saturday, January 16 at 8:15 PM ET. The playoff game will air on NBC and will be played at Bills Stadium. You can catch all the action on multiple streaming platforms.

Watch Baltimore Ravens vs. Buffalo Bills online from outside your country

If you're in the US, UK, or Australia, there's more specific watch information on the Ravens and Bills game below. Still, regional, geo-blocked issues can arise from anywhere.

That's where one of the best VPNs (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.

How to watch Baltimore Ravens vs. Buffalo Bills online in the US

This week 19 matchup is set to be shown on NBC. If you have a qualifying cable package you can log into a NBC Sports app on various set-top boxes to catch all the hard-hitting action. You can catch this game on Sling TV with the Blue subscription.

Of course, NBC is also carried by over-the-top streaming service FuboTV in select markets, which stands apart from similar services as its the only service that boasts all five channels that are showing NFL games this season (CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN and NFL Network). Pricing for Fubo starts at $64.99 a month, and there's a FREE seven-day FuboTV trial you can take advantage of. That means you can potentially watch Sunday's match at Bills Stadium for free!

FuboTV is the most comprehensive option

There are a lot of great ways to keep up with this season's big games, but Fubo.TV may be one of the best overall solutions for most people. The service offers access to CBS, NBC, FOX, NFL Network, ESPN, & Redzone, which covers nearly every single option that you need in order to be able to watch the games each week as they take place. It's a bit more expensive than Sling, but if keeping up on all the action is important to you, this is the way to go.