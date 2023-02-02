Samsung brings a helpful change to Good Lock just in time to the Galaxy S23 series

What you need to know

Samsung rolls out version 2.2.4.54 of its Good Lock app to the Galaxy Store.

The new version brings an "update all plugins" option to users.

Tapping this will now automatically download and install any available updates for Good Lock modules users may have installed.

Samsung updates its app that lets you breathe life into your phone with a handy new feature.

As spotted by Android Authority, Samsung has rolled out version 2.2.4.54 of its Good Lock customization app to the Galaxy Store. While Good Lock has received some pretty interesting new modules in the past few months, this update is more minor but makes a difference. Users updating the Good Lock will find a new "update all plugins" option.

With this, Good Lock will update every customization plugin a user may have installed on their Galaxy device one after another. Previously, Good Lock would display a blue icon beside a plugin's name to alert users of an update. But this method will probably sit better with users as they won't have to look out for every individual update.

Tapping on the update all button will also toss users over to the Good Lock Galaxy Store page, where they can view what updates will be automatically downloaded and installed.

Good Lock is the premier way of customizing your Galaxy device, and the Korean OEM recently started pushing it out to more regions. Users in a few European and Asian regions can finally get their hands on the various modules, such as the recently introduced "Galaxy to Share" feature accompanied by MultiStar, QuickStar, and others.

This update also comes at a fantastic time, as Samsung has just launched its new Galaxy S23 series at its Unpacked event in San Francisco, California. With a trifecta of premium devices being powered by an exclusively powerful new chipset, users can fully customize their phones to be who they are while never missing a beat with updates. It'll also come in handy to use the Good Lock Camera Assistant module to fully customize the 200MP camera that comes with the S23 Ultra.