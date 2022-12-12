Samsung finally expands Good Lock to more countries

What you need to know

Samsung's Good Lock app has been spotted in more countries.

The customization tool is apparently now available in European and Asian countries.

The feature is expected to expand to more regions in the coming months.

Samsung offers tons of customization options with its Good Lock suite. It comprises multiple modules to tweak any Galaxy phone to your liking, including the lock screen, notification panel, wallpapers, app icons, keyboard, and more. While the suite so far has been limited to fewer regions, Samsung has reportedly begun expanding the app to more global markets.

As noted by SamMobile, multiple Galaxy phone users across various countries have reportedly noticed the new suite on their devices. These regions supposedly include Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Finland, Malaysia, and the Netherlands, although it's possible there could be more regions where the Good Lock suite could has been released.

Good Lock, available through Galaxy Store, can be downloaded on Galaxy devices for users across the regions, as mentioned above. The suite will be available for Samsung devices running Android 8.0 and above, including the One UI 5 operating systems.

The SamMobile report further hints at Samsung releasing the Good Lock suite to more countries in the near future. Finally, Galaxy device owners could enjoy the benefits of the suite's customization as it is no longer limited to fewer regions.

Meanwhile, a couple of weeks ago, Samsung rolled out a Good Lock update with version 1.0.22.0 that introduced the "Galaxy to Share" feature. It allows Galaxy users to share their Good Lock preferences with other Galaxy devices. These included a set of modules like Keys Cafe, Theme Park, LockStar, NavStar, MultiStar, QuickStar, ClockFace, Home Up, One Hand Operation+, and Sound Assistant.

Similarly, last month, Samsung launched Dropship, which allows Galaxy device owners to share files through Good Lock. It allows them to share files easily with a unique link or a QR code with a specific validity that keeps the files active to download for a certain period. Further, the Dropship also allows sharing files across Android devices next to Galaxy devices.