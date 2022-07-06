One UI 5 beta for the Samsung Galaxy S22 series may have already begun

What you need to know

Samsung has reportedly kicked off internal testing for the One UI 5 beta on the Galaxy S22 series.

A group of Samsung employees might already have access to the beta software.

This comes ahead of the supposed rollout of the beta program in the third week of July.

All signs now point to Samsung releasing the One UI 5 beta later this month, but the company has reportedly kicked off the testing phase internally.

Samsung's employees may have already had their first taste of the Android 13-based One UI 5 beta on the Galaxy S22 series, according to SamMobile (opens in new tab). The outlet reports that Samsung will formally begin beta testing in the third week of July, so the internal testing could be a precursor to the upcoming release.

A series of previous leaks and developments might lend some credence to this timeline. Last April, SamMobile claimed that the One UI 5 beta would start sometime in July.

Android 13 already achieved platform stability with the release of its third beta in June. This means that all app-facing behavior and APIs are now final, though another beta is set to arrive this month prior to the stable Android 13 release in August. All things considered, it makes sense for Samsung to launch the beta program for the next iteration of One UI this month.

The Galaxy S22 series is most certainly among the best Android phones that will get the next version of Android first, right behind the Google Pixel 6 series. With Samsung's track record of releasing software updates on time for its devices, it's not surprising to see the company maintain that pace.

Little is known about the features that will be included in One UI 5 at the moment. However, recent leaks suggested that the next-generation Android skin will include improvements to the media player as well as a slew of UI changes that you'd expect from a major software update.