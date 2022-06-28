Samsung Galaxy S22 series said to receive the One UI 5 (Android 13) beta soon

What you need to know

Samsung Galaxy S22 series to likely receive Android 13-based One UI 5 as soon as July.

The first beta build is expected to be released on other flagship Galaxy phones shortly after.

The public release is reportedly slated for an October release.

The successful Samsung Galaxy S22 series is anticipated to receive the first taste of Android 13 starting next month. Users will probably be able to install One UI 5 beta on the trio of Galaxy S22 devices in the third week of July.

The recent update comes from SamMobile, which further gives a tentative release of stable Android 13-based One UI 5 scheduled for October this year. The release seems likely following the new Galaxy foldable smartphones launch — the next big flagship phones from Samsung — coming this fall.

The report further mentions the Galaxy foldable phones — the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Flip 3 will be the next to join the bandwagon after the Galaxy S22 devices receive their first beta of One UI 5 builds next month. According to SamMobile sources, after the public release of One UI 5 to a few of Samsung's best Android phones in October, Samsung will gradually release the update to eligible smartphones.

The recent update aligns with the previous report about the beta builds coming this July. Another recent report indicated that the beta testing could start in South Korea, the company's home ground.

It indicated a pre-release firmware update bearing the S906NKSU2ZVF6 version number had been spotted by TizenHelp, which further suggested the first betas can be expected on the devices including Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, and the S22 Ultra.

All these recent reports imply Samsung's effort in bringing the new version of Android to its Galaxy devices sooner than expected, which is a good sign. Given the history of Samsung devices getting the latest Android updates, especially from last year, we can expect the full rollout to devices following closely behind Google Pixel devices like the Pixel 6 Pro.

Meanwhile, Google has just launched the Android 13 Beta 3 for Pixel phones, including bug fixes and a new Easter egg filled with emoji. The company is set to release Beta 4 in July before the stable rollout later this year.