One UI 5 beta testing (Android 13) for the Galaxy S22 series could be on the horizon
By Jay Bonggolto published
The beta testing could begin in South Korea as soon as next month.
What you need to know
- Android 13 beta testing for the Samsung Galaxy S22 series could begin soon.
- The beta is expected to include Samsung's next-generation One UI 5.0 Android skin.
- Samsung will most likely kick off the beta program in July, as previously rumored.
Google's Pixel phones are always the first to receive Android beta builds, so it's no surprise that the Pixel 4 through Pixel 6 lineups, along with a slew of Chinese brands, are among the first to join the Android 13 beta program. In contrast, Samsung has been left out in the cold, but not for long.
A pre-release beta firmware update (version S906NKSU2ZVF6) spotted by TizenHelp (opens in new tab) suggests that Android 13 beta testing for the Samsung Galaxy S22 series could start soon (via SamMobile (opens in new tab)). This is apparently the same firmware beta for Samsung's One UI 5.0 skin.
According to TizenHelp, beta testing for the Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, and S22 Ultra could begin as soon as next month in South Korea and possibly other parts of the world. It is in line with a previous rumor claiming that Samsung would release One UI 5 to beta testers as soon as July.
Assuming this is accurate, Galaxy S22 owners will likely get their hands on Android 13 beta earlier than expected. It can be recalled that Samsung kicked off the One UI 4 beta program in September of last year.
If you're looking forward to giving Android 13 a shot on the best Samsung phones, you should keep an eye out for Samsung's announcement in the next few weeks. Before that, check out this detailed tutorial for a step-by-step guide on how to install the Android 13 beta on your phone.
With Android 13 having reached platform stability with the Beta 3 release a few weeks ago, the stable version is just around the corner. While Samsung has yet to join Google's Android 13 beta program, it's a safe bet that the company will reveal what One UI 5 has in store for Galaxy phone owners in the coming weeks.
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
The Galaxy S22 Ultra is the cutting-edge phone you'd expect from Samsung, with incredible cameras, super-fast charging, a stunning display that's easier to see in direct sunlight, and the return of the S Pen.
Jay Bonggolto always keeps a nose for news. He has been writing about consumer tech and apps for as long as he can remember, and he has used a variety of Android phones since falling in love with Jelly Bean. Send him a direct message via Twitter or LinkedIn.
Get the best of Android Central in in your inbox, every day!
Thank you for signing up to Android Central. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.