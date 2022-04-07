Samsung may begin beta testing for Android 13 and One UI 5.0 by July

What you need to know

Samsung will be releasing Android 13, One UI 5.0, to beta testers as early as July 2022, according to SamMobile.

The Galaxy S22 series is likely to be the first set of phones to gain access to this update.

SamMobile is reporting (opens in new tab) that Android 13 beta testing for Samsung phones could begin as early as July. SamMobile’s sources say that beta testing for Android 13, OneUI 5.0 could begin within three to four months. It’s worth keeping in mind that this date could still change, so it’s still not certain when beta testers will be able to get their first taste of Android 13 on Samsung devices.

While Samsung has planned to update a substantial number of its phones to One UI 5.0 and Android 13, it’s safe to assume that beta testers on the latest Galaxy S22 platform will be first in line to gain access to the beta. We’ve already had a good early look at Google’s next update on the Google Pixel 6, and there are already several reasons to be excited about the update.

Android 13 is set to bring improved notification settings, better multilingual support, better Bluetooth, and the expected UI refinements that come with any major Android version. We're hoping for some more updates to improve multitasking and make the phone more customizable. We're also hoping that Android 13 is more stable at launch so it can avoid some of the bugginess that plagued some of the early Android 12 updates.

The Galaxy S22 and its bigger siblings are some of the best Android phones you can get, and with Samsung’s unprecedented plan to provide four Android generation updates, you can be sure you’re going to get the latest features for the next few years at least. This means that Samsung will likely be updating the software on the Galaxy S22 all the way through to Android 16 if things all go to plan.