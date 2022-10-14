One UI 5 (Android 13) beta finally reaches the Galaxy Z Fold series, Note 20 devices

What you need to know

Samsung has opened its One UI 5 (Android 13) beta for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 in some regions.

Galaxy Note 20 users can now sign up for the program in the United States, with the firmware reaching unlocked devices.

Samsung recently details some changes coming with One UI 5, which is expected to arrive as a stable build in "upcoming weeks."

The official Android 13 update has only hit a few phones since its launch on Pixel devices in August, but Samsung is set to change that soon as it continues testing the software on its vast collection of smartphones. The One UI 5 beta, which has been available on a few phones, is now expanding to the Galaxy Z Fold series and finally reaching Galaxy Note users.

Oddly enough, the One UI 5 beta has reached the Galaxy Z Fold 3 ahead of its successor. Reports indicate that it is available in South Korea and the United States (via SamMobile), while possibly expanding to more regions. This makes it the first Galaxy foldable to be eligible for the beta ahead of its official launch.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

In addition to the Galaxy Z Fold 3, SamMobile reports that the beta program is also open to Galaxy Note 20 users. This is notable as Android 13 will likely be the last OS upgrade to come to the Note series, which launched in 2020 running Android 10.

The beta appears to be available on unlocked models, which probably explains why I have not spotted the banner on my T-Mobile-locked Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.

Samsung recently detailed some of the features arriving on One UI 5, including Routines and Modes that will adjust how your phone responds to various times of day or activities. There are also several updates to the UI and new widgets that allow users to combine various widgets into one.

To see if your device is eligible, head to the Samsung Members app and click on the One UI 5 banner to enroll.