One UI 5 (Android 13) beta is coming to these countries

What you need to know

Samsung has begun rolling out the One UI 5 beta based on Android 13.

The program seems to be available in Korea and Germany initially.

Samsung has listed the countries eligible for the beta.

After missing the rumored July window for the One UI 5 (Android 13) beta program, Samsung unexpectedly began rolling out the program to users in select countries on Friday. Now, we have more information about which countries will be eligible for the One UI 5 beta program.

Samsung's developer website (opens in new tab) includes additional information about the One UI 5 beta program. According to the site, the beta is available in the following countries:

China

Germany

India

Poland

Republic of Korea

United Kingdom

United States

To enroll, you must visit the Samsung Members app and click on the Android 13 beta banner on the home page or find the registration link in Notices (bell icon). After you register, navigate to Settings > Software update > Download and install on your phone to begin the update.

The site doesn't specify which devices are eligible, but Samsung Germany notes that the beta is exclusive to the Galaxy S22 series for now. That said, it's likely to expand to more of Samsung's best Android phones over time.

(Image credit: Samsung)

At the present time, registration doesn't seem to be available on the Members app on any of our U.S.-based Galaxy S22 units. However, with the rollout already underway for a few countries, it may not be long before more users can try out the next version, and we'll definitely be on the lookout.

Early leaks have already given us an idea of what to expect from One UI 5, such as some adjustments to the UI and a new "Optical Character Recognition" feature, which can pull text from an image in the gallery. That said, we're still waiting on an official announcement from Samsung to give us a full look at what to expect from One UI 5.

Meanwhile, users who enroll can likely expect bugs, and some features may not work, like contactless payments, so install the beta at your own risk.