These Motorola phones are getting Android 14, but we still have one big question

What you need to know

Motorola has revealed which phones it plans to update to Android 14.

The Razr Plus is included in the list, as well as some 2022 models, although midrange phones are limited to 2023 models.

The company has yet to reveal when it plans to push the Android 14 update to its phones.

Motorola had a fairly impressive 2023 with the launch of some striking phones like the Edge Plus (2023) and Razr Plus, going so far as to offer an improved software update promise with up to three OS upgrades and four years of updates. However, while the company still isn't very communicative or timely when it comes to major OS releases, Motorola just provided some hope regarding the upcoming Android 14 update.

The company has quietly revealed which devices are expected to receive the Android 14 update (via YTECHB). Motorola doesn't seem to have published a list, but the company has stated through its support page that certain phones should get Android 14 "pending partner approval."

Below is a list of devices that are slated to receive the update, per Motorola's support page:

Motorola Razr:

Motorola Razr Plus/40 Ultra

Motorola Razr/40

Motorola Razr 2022

Motorola Edge:

Motorola Edge (2023)

Motorola Edge Plus (2023)/Edge 40 Pro

Motorola Edge 40 Neo

Motorola Edge 40

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra

Motorola Edge Plus (2022)/Edge 30 Pro

Motorola Edge 30 Neo/Lite

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion

Motorola Edge 30

Motorola Edge (2022)

Lenovo:

Moto G:

Of course, these are mostly 2023 models, with some exceptions from the higher-end devices from the Razr and Edge families.

However, while confirmation that these phones should get the update at some point is exciting, Motorola has yet to say anything about when we can expect these updates. Other companies, from Samsung to Sony, have rolled out Android 14 to their devices since late 2023, but Motorola has been largely mum on the subject.

That said, the company seems to have quietly kicked things off, with reports claiming that the Moto g53 5G has begun receiving the update and that the g54 is in beta testing. Hopefully, this means that the Android 14 update is well underway, but don't hold your breath for anything imminent.

Meanwhile, the Motorola Razr Plus has received regular updates roughly every two months, which is a good sign that the company is at least doing something. As our most improved Android brand of 2023, we hope that Motorola can improve the timeliness of its major updates.