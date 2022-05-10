How to enable the new Google At A Glance widget features

Pixels enjoy a lot of privilege when it comes to exclusive features on Android. One such option is the cool At A Glance widget for Pixel devices. As you can guess from the name, the widget allows you to get handy info about weather, upcoming meetings or events, and even traffic alerts all at a glance. If you're in the loop, you must have heard about the new At A Glance safety features that rolled out recently as well. Here's how you can enable those new Google At A Glance widget features on your Pixel phone.

How to enable Google At A Glance widget features

1. Press and hold the home screen of your Pixel.

2. Tap Home settings.

3. Tap At a Glance, not the gear button next to it.

(Image credit: Namerah Saud Fatmi / Android Central)

4. Select Turn on to enable the At a Glance widget.

5. Now, tap the gear button next to the At a Glance option in the Home settings.

6. Browse through and enable all the features you want.

(Image credit: Namerah Saud Fatmi / Android Central)

7. Scroll to the bottom and tap See more features.

8. Again, browse through and enable all the features you want.

(Image credit: Namerah Saud Fatmi / Android Central)

The new safety features in the Pixel At a Glance widget are mighty useful. For example, it features earthquake alerts or other notifications pertaining to natural disasters and dangerous weather that could actually save your life. Other features may not be life-saving but they definitely provide handy information. I especially enjoy the Connected Devices option since it saved me the trouble of going into the Bluetooth settings to check the battery level of my wireless earbuds.

