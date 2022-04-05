The Pixel At a Glance widget starts rolling out new safety features

What you need to know

The At a Glance widget on the Pixel series of phones is getting another update, which is slowly rolling out to Pixel users now.

New additions include an earthquake alert for California, Oregon, and Washington, as well as a safety check countdown for all Pixel users regardless of location.

This update was announced alongside other At a Glance widget upgrades during the March Pixel Feature Drop.

Pixel users in California, Oregon, and Washington should be seeing a brand new alert appear on their At a Glance widgets in the near future. Now, any time the USGS ShakeAlert system sends out an alert for your particular location in one of those three states, you'll see the information on the At a Glance on your home screen. This, according to 9to5 Google (opens in new tab).

Additionally, Pixel users in any location will start seeing a countdown appear on the At a Glance widget when using the personal safety check (opens in new tab) feature found in Google's Safety app. Earlier this week, we also saw the addition of connected Bluetooth devices (opens in new tab) appearing on At a Glance widgets on Pixel phones.

(Image credit: 9to5 Google)

If you don't yet see these features on your Pixel phone, don't worry, they're rolling out over time. Google almost always rolls out features in waves and you can verify if you got the new update by long-pressing on the At a Glance widget on your home screen and clicking customize. From here, you'll see all the available At a Glance options, including the new Earthquake Alert, Safety Check, and Connected Devices options once they're available.

Google originally announced these new features as part of the March Pixel Feature Drop. Google regularly updates Pixel phones with new features even years after release, which is why you'll probably always find them on the list of best Android phones.