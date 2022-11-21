Google Pixel's At a Glance widget restores food and package delivery alerts

What you need to know

Google has apparently brought back the delivery status alerts to its "At a Glance" widget on Pixel phones.

The feature allows you to monitor the status of your food or package delivery.

It mysteriously disappeared shortly after being introduced in August.

Google's "At a Glance" widget on Pixel phones may have just restored a handy feature, which appeared a few months ago only to vanish several days later. The widget appears to have returned and now displays the status of your food or package delivery on your Pixel home screen.

As spotted by 9to5Google (opens in new tab), delivery status alerts are now showing up on the widget, assuming you have a package or food order on the way. If you own any of Google's best Android phones, you can navigate to the At a Glance setting and turn on the "Food and household orders" toggle, which appears when you tap "See more features."

Like before, the feature scours through your Gmail inbox to find incoming deliveries. It will then show the status of your food order or parcel on your home screen, and tapping on it brings you to the corresponding email in your Gmail account.

However, the widget is unable to track all of your incoming deliveries. For example, DoorDash is not supported, according to 9to5. This means you still have to keep an eye out for the status of your deliveries that are being shipped with no Gmail confirmation emails. Hopefully, this will not be a permanent limitation.

This capability may have been rolled out through a server-side update for the Google app version 13.45.11.29 in beta. If it's not live for you yet, the wait should be over soon.

That said, the ridesharing status alert that was spotted back in July is still a no-show, and there's no evidence that it has appeared on a few users. But we'll keep watching for any signs of its arrival.

The Pixel phone's At a Glance widget already makes it convenient to track your flight status and meeting reminders, among others, right from your home screen. The new capability brings that convenience a step further.