Pixel At a Glance widget set to sync better with your Nest speakers and displays

What you need to know

Google is looking to improve synchronization across all their devices to your phone.

The new feature will allow you to see timers created on your Nest Hub/speakers through the At a Glance widget on a Pixel.

The feature appears in the beta version of the Google app.

Google's At a Glance widget for Pixel phones has always been an easy, efficient way of seeing the important things during the day. Google is now looking to expand on its At a Glance widget by bringing more integration with its Nest Hub and Assistant-enabled devices.

The key feature in question this time has been narrowed down to timers. You can currently see your phone's timer and stopwatch using the At a Glance widget right on your home screen. If you're looking to get some more information from that little timer, simply tap and go. However, it appears that the timer feature is getting a bit of an upgrade, as spotted in the latest Google app beta, currently marked v13.26.

According to 9to5Google, the coded strings in the new version have included information such as "from your home devices." What's being assumed is that this new feature will include not only timers set on your display (Google Nest Hub/Nest Hub Max) but also some of the best Google Assistant smart speakers. These timers would then appear on your Pixel phone's At a Glance widget as you check your home screen. However, it's currently unclear as to what extent this feature will function when it's live, such as whether these timers set outside your phone will be specified as such in your widget.

Google has done a good job creating something unique for its phone brand. The only way to get this wonderful At a Glance widget is to purchase yourself a Pixel phone such as the flagship Pixel 6 Pro or the upcoming Pixel 6a. With that being said, there are still some areas of this "smart world" they're falling short on. The idea of being inclusive and synchronizing every device in your home to your phone is a goal Google seems to be actively working toward. This new feature of displaying timers created on your Nest Hub or smart speaker is a step in that direction. As we move forward, it would be welcome to see what more Google will be willing to let us see.