The Google Pixel 6 series gets one of Google Photos' unique features

What you need to know

The Camouflage tool in Google Photos' Magic Eraser feature is now available on the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro.

It allows you to remove distractions in your photos without destroying or erasing objects.

The tool first landed on the Google Pixel 6a.

The Google Pixel 6a arrived a few weeks ago with a unique photo editing tool called Camouflage, which resides in Google Photos' Magic Eraser feature. Google is now rolling out the tool to its flagship phones.

If you own any of Google's best Android phones, including the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, the update means you'll be able to mute distracting elements of your frame (via Android Authority (opens in new tab)). To use Camouflage, simply begin editing a photo in Google Photos and then navigate to the Tools tab. When you launch Magic Eraser, you'll finally see the tool.

This handy Magic Eraser trick was demoed in July ahead of the Pixel 6a debut. It works similar to the "Erase" functionality: simply circle an object that looks distracting, and Camouflage will change its color to blend with the background.

Camouflage is a clever technique for keeping unimportant objects in an image from drawing attention away from the main subject. It is applicable to any image saved in Google Photos, including screenshots.

In addition to reducing image distractions, Google Photos recently received a number of enhancements that make it easier to access your screenshots. This feature eliminates the need to open the library tab to find your screen captures.