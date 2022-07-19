Google Photos' handy Magic Eraser trick gets demoed ahead of the Pixel 6a debut

What you need to know

The Camouflage mode in Google Photos' Magic Eraser has been demonstrated once more.

Google's new handy feature within Magic Eraser is expected to debut alongside the Pixel 6a.

It is said to be already built into the latest version of the Google Photos app, but not yet live for everyone.

Magic Eraser is already one of Google Photos' best features in years, and Google is taking things a step further with the Camouflage mode, which it previewed at I/O 2022. We now have another look at the cool new feature coming to eligible Pixel phones.

Mishaal Rahman (opens in new tab) from Esper has demonstrated the feature on an image of the SpaceX Falcon 9 booster exhibit in Houston. Using the Camouflage mode, Rahman was able to turn two blue benches in the foreground into something that blends nicely with the rest of the image.

In Google's demonstration earlier this year, the feature was used to change the color of a cooler at the beach from green to a duller tone to match the color of the sand. You only need to swipe your fingers across the screen to select the colors you want to neutralize, and the feature does the trick in seconds.

Camouflage comes in handy if you want to remove distractions in your shots without destroying or erasing objects from your photos.

The feature is not live yet for everyone, but the Google News group (opens in new tab) on Telegram suggests that it's already built into the latest version of the Google Photos app (version 5.98).

There's no exact date for its unveiling as of this time, but it will presumably debut along with the release of the Google Pixel 6a. Google's next challenger to the best cheap Android phones will hit store shelves on July 28 for $449.