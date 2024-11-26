Gemini levels up with new shortcut on Android for effortless file sharing

What you need to know

Gemini version 1.0.686588308 adds a new Android share screen shortcut.

It lets users share at least ten files directly from the app with the AI assistant to analyze them and give summaries.

Previously, users had to open the Gemini app every time they added documents via the "Plus" icon.

The latest update to Gemini is making it easy to share files with the assistant from any app.

Android Authority notes that Google has recently updated the Gemini app, which allows users to share documents or relevant files even easier with the AI assistant to analyze them. The documents here can include long-form PDF files, spreadsheets, text documents, and several other formats.

Previously, users who wanted to share files with Gemini to analyze them and get summaries had to open up the Gemini app and hit the "Plus" icon to add files from their Android phone's file library or Google Drive.

The new update, however, makes the process easier as users can hit the share button directly from their respective files app. That's because the latest app version adds a Gemini shortcut directly to the Android share sheet, to which files can be added quite easily. The functionality can be seen live in action per the video shared by the publication:

Gemini - Use Android share sheet and attach multiple files - YouTube Watch On

Additionally, users can add multiple files with the new share screen, and the publication notes that they can add at least ten files simultaneously to the Gemini app. It has also listed the attachment types/ extensions that are supported for Gemini to analyze, which comprises TXT, CPP, PY, JAVA, PHP, SQL, HTML, DOC, DOCX, PDF, RTF, DOT, DOTX, HWP, HWPX, CSV, TSV, XLS, XLSX, and documents and spreadsheets created via Google Docs and Google Sheets, respectively.

If you are a Gemini app user and want to try out the new functionality, ensure you are on the latest Gemini v1.0.686588308 version, as the feature is believed to be live on the respective version.

While the new ability is a welcome addition, it comes right after the Gemini app ventured into iPhones recently with Imagen 3 and app extensions.