Gemini's free version now supports saved info for personalized responses

What you need to know

Gemini is gaining another Gemini Advanced feature — this time it's saved information.

You can tell Gemini a few things about yourself to help better inform its responses in a way that's personalized to you.

The feature is starting to become available for free Gemini users, but is not widely rolled out.

Google has earned a reputation for steadily migrating Gemini Advanced features to Gemini's free tier, and that continues with the rollout of Gemini's "saved info" tool — becoming available now for free users. While not fully rolled out yet, the feature has been spotted by Reddit users on the Gemini web client and was first reported by 9to5Google.

Saved information in Gemini essentially serves as a basic memory that can help the AI assistant deliver more personalized responses. "Share info about your life and preferences to get more helpful response," the company explains. "Add new info here or ask Gemini to remember something during a chat."

Previously, Gemini's saved info tab was only available for Gemini Advanced users and locked behind the $20 per month Google One AI Premium plan. It's still restricted to the English language only, but it is now starting to appear for free users. Gemini users may see a pop-up explaining that the feature is available, or can manually find it by opening the Gemini sidebar, selecting the Settings gear, and clicking Saved info.

Google shares a few examples of the type of information that Gemini might find helpful:

Use simple language and avoid jargon

I’m vegetarian, so don’t suggest recipes with meat

After responding, include a Spanish translation

When trip planning, include the cost per day

I can only write code in JavaScript

I prefer short, concise responses

The above examples show that saved information in Gemini doesn't have to be very personal to be helpful. However, something like "I'm vegetarian" could be useful while Gemini compiles responses or suggestions to your queries, especially those involving food. Gemini will remember these facts until you delete them, and there is an option to disable saved information altogether.

Google makes Gemini Advanced-exclusive features available to free accounts on a fairly regular basis. Recently, it added document upload and analysis for free Gemini users. If you aren't seeing saved information in Gemini yet, it should appear in the app and web client over the next few days.