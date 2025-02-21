Gemini adds document upload and analysis for free users

What you need to know

Google is making file uploads available in Gemini for free users.

The change has already begun to roll out and should be available in the Gemini app, as well as the web client.

Gemini Advanced is still required for code files and spreadsheets.

In typical Gemini fashion, Google is bringing a feature once exclusive to paid Gemini Advanced subscribers to all free users, it announced today, Feb. 20 in a post on X (formerly Twitter). Free users can now upload documents for analysis on the Gemini app on iOS and Android, plus the Gemini web client.

"Document upload is now available to all Gemini users," the company wrote. "Upload multiple Google Docs, PDFs, and Word documents from Google Drive or your device. Get quick summaries, personalized feedback, and actionable insights — streamlining your workflows and saving you time."

To use the feature in the Gemini app, write a prompt in the text field and tap the "plus" icon to add a file using the Files or Drive buttons. As the company explains above, Gemini can intake files stored physically on your device or in the cloud via Google Drive. It can also handle multiple files within its context window. Then, it'll be able to analyze the files provided and use it to respond to your query in the proper context.

As always, Google reminds users that you'll need to check Gemini responses for accuracy. Additionally, keep in mind that you shouldn't share any private information with Gemini.

There are still reasons to use Gemini Advanced for file analysis. Certain file types are still unsupported in the free version of Gemini, such as code documents or spreadsheets. It's also unclear how much information the free version of Gemini can intake before limits are reached. By comparison, Gemini can handle up to one million tokens for users with a paid Google AI Premium subscription — which costs $20 per month and unlocks Gemini Advanced.

Still, this continues Google's trend of slowly making paid features available to free users after a waiting period. It's one of the perks of using Gemini compared to other chatbots.