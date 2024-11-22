Gemini Live tipped to hold conversations with you about YouTube videos

What you need to know

A Google app beta discovery suggests Gemini Live could grab an "Ask about this video" feature for YouTube.

Findings suggest this will let users hold a conversation, with follow-up questions, about the currently playing YouTube video.

YouTube detailed a test of its own "conversational AI" in its mobile app that would let users "Ask" about the video.

A recent beta suggests Google is working on a more conversational experience with Gemini during your downtime.

Strings of code in the v15.46.31.ve.arm64 of the Google app's beta tease a new experience between Gemini Live and YouTube. Discovered by AssembleDebug (Android Authority), Google might roll out a "conversation mode" for the AI model when watching videos. A line of code directly mentions this feature's teamwork with YouTube; however, there's more to it.

The tipster was able to produce a small portion of the feature in the beta, showcasing what users might see. The provided image shows that producing Gemini's overlay may soon feature an "Ask about this video" chip. Speculation suggests this will open users up to an ongoing conversation with Gemini about the video's contents.

Users can reportedly ask about what's in the video with the opportunity to offer follow-up questions, too.

It's unclear if users can verbally say their query or if typing is the only way forward. Despite little else discoverable, another line of code encourages users to raise their device's volume "to hear Gemini."

(Image credit: Android Authority)

While this feature seems like a likely next step after Circle to Search, Gemini Live's alleged feature looks like YouTube's. A year ago, YouTube started an AI experiment with Premium users that let them playtest a conversational experience. That test included two features: AI-powered summaries for comments and a new "Ask" button for videos.

The latter was featured with a Gemini-esque star beside the Share and Like buttons under a video. Upon interaction, testers were greeted with three query suggestions: "Summarize this video," "Tell me more about this topic," and "Recommend related content."

While it seems like Gemini Live will lack the summarization portion, it will at least let users query about piqued their interest. Moreover, users could continue to "Ask" YouTube about the video they were watching, which is (kind of) like putting forth a follow-up question.

Aside from its official dedicated app launch on iOS, Gemini Live was rumored to receive file management capabilities through Google Drive.