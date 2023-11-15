YouTube Premium members can test new conversational AI, but there are limited spots

What you need to know

YouTube is opening testing in "early access" for Premium members to experiment with its conversational AI.

The AI brings two tests: AI-powered summaries for comments and a new "Ask" option for video-specific questions, suggestions, and more.

The platform is also bringing its higher enhanced 1080p HD bitrate to Android, more Premium benefits, and new badges.

YouTube is bringing its Premium users a few new toys to play with today as features arrive in an experimental capacity.

As detailed in a YouTube blog post, the company has begun testing new features for Premium members, including the platform's new conversational AI. It's explained that the AI can answer user questions, suggest related content, and more from a new "Ask" button beneath "select videos." Questions should, ideally, revolve around the video you're watching, and users will find a few pre-made prompts if they're unsure where to begin.

The second test for the AI involves summaries. While more for content creators, YouTube states that the AI can condense large comment sections from longer videos into bite-sized organized topics for such users to go into.

YouTube Premium's experimental page elaborates by stating the AI-powered "Ask" feature will only work for users 18 years or older in the Android app. This test, beginning today, will also run until December 15, and there are only a limited number of spots, so you should sign up fast. The AI's summaries work for users on Android and iOS, with its test run ending on December 5, although you can only test one new feature at a time.

Meanwhile, YouTube is expanding its coverage of video quality and convenience. The post states that the service's enhanced 1080p HD bitrate quality is now arriving for Premium members on Android, the Web, and smart TVs after its stint on iOS devices. This crispier viewing quality should automatically activate if your connection can handle it.

If not, users can find it by hopping into a video's Settings > Quality.

Back in April, YouTube brought its new "continue-watching" function to Android and iOS, letting users hop right back into the exact moment of a video if they left it. The company is now expanding this feature's use to tablets and smart TVs, so users can begin watching a video on their phone and continue it on those new devices. Continue-watching also works from mobile to laptops.

YouTube Premium also has additional incentives as the company has packed some new goodies into its offered benefits. Premium users can find claimable items such as an in-game loot bundle for Genshin Impact, a 3-month trial of Discord Nitro, a 3-month trial of a Walmart Plus membership, a 4-month trial of Calm Premium, and a 3-month trial of PC Game Pass.

To round things out, YouTube is letting Premium users show off their status with "Premium Badges." These badges are tied to various achievements users can obtain on the platform (available for those 18 and older). Also found within the benefits page, the trophy section will draw attention to how much music you've listened to and more.