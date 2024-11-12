Gemini Live could soon start messing around with your files

What you need to know

Google might soon give Gemini Live the ability to manage and interact with your files.

Code in the Google app suggests file handling features are coming to Gemini Live, including a "Talk about attachment" option for document discussions.

Gemini could detect file uploads (direct or via Google Drive) and nudge users to switch to Gemini Live for interactive file chats.

Google is apparently giving Gemini Live the power to understand documents, so it could soon take over managing and working with your files.

According to Android Authority, the latest Google app beta hints that users will soon be able to upload files straight into Gemini Advanced while using Gemini Live.

In the current Gemini chat interface, users can upload files, with Gemini Advanced subscribers getting the added bonus of having the AI analyze or edit those files.

But in a recent dive into the Google app's beta (version 15.45.33.ve.arm64), Android Authority found some interesting code. It points to the possibility of file handling capabilities coming to Gemini Live soon, with a new "Talk about attachment" feature suggesting a fresh way to interact with documents users upload.

Code found in the Google app suggests that Gemini can detect file uploads, whether they're done directly or via Google Drive. Once it picks up on it, Gemini will nudge you to switch to Gemini Live, where you can chat about what you want to do with the file.

Additional code in the Google app points to options like "Open Live with attachment," suggesting that Google might steer users to Gemini Live after uploading a file.

While it's not set in stone, it looks like Gemini Live will likely center around interactive chats, helping users dig into the main points of their documents in a more conversational way.

The option to tweak or modify attachments will likely stay a feature reserved for Gemini Advanced users in the standard chat interface.

At the moment, the feature is inactive, and it's still unclear how Gemini Live will interact with files. There's no official release timeline, and it’s not being tested yet. This gives plenty of space for the feature to develop, and we're looking forward to seeing how it shapes up.