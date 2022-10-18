Fifth One UI 5 (Android 13) beta emerges, Galaxy Z Fold 4/Flip 4 now eligible for the beta

What you need to know

Galaxy S22 series with the new One UI 5 beta 5 build spotted in China.

The beta 5 update seems to fix minor issues from previous builds.

Meanwhile, Samsung has extended the One UI 5 beta program to its latest foldable devices.

Earlier this month, Samsung began rolling out One UI 5 beta 4 for some phone models, including the Galaxy S22 series and S21 series for the U.S. It appears the One UI 5 beta 5 is already out for the Galaxy S22 series in the Chinese market.

Spotted by tipster Ice Universe on Twitter, he has shared the official changelog of what appears to be the One UI 5 beta 5 updates. Though the showcased changelog is in Chinese, a simple Google translation has detailed what the update brings to the table on the Galaxy S22 series.

The latest update comes with build ZVJA and weighs around 472MB. As with any traditional beta update, this latest one also fixes many issues from the previous builds. It is worth noting that the update does come with an August 2022 security patch level.

They include fixes for the watch plugin, which would force close for users in the previous build. It also fixes problems with autofocus and image quality. Additional fixes address issues with the phone restarting, the multitasking interface not showing the "close all" button, and several other bugs.

Previously, there were problems with adding newer fingerprints and voice calls' audio issues; both are tackled with the new update. Furthermore, the latest build has removed Bixby text calls altogether, although it's unclear why, as Samsung detailed the feature as one arriving with the stable update.

With the One UI 5 beta 5 hitting the Chinese market already, it will expand to global markets very soon, including the U.S. This is also likely the final beta release before the stable rollout begins, although it's unclear when exactly that will happen.

Galaxy Z Fold 4/Flip 4 join the One UI 5 beta list

Last week, Samsung opened the One UI 5 beta program for its foldable smartphones with the Galaxy Z Fold 3, as well as the Galaxy Note 20 devices. A new report from XDA Developers indicates that the Korean tech giant is extending the program to its latest foldable phones: the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4.

The first beta rollouts are said to be live in regions including South Korea and Europe. You can check your device's eligibility by heading to the Samsung Members app and tapping on the One UI 5 beta banner.