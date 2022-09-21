New One UI 5 beta arrives for the Galaxy S22, US Galaxy S21 models now eligible

What you need to know

Samsung is rolling out One UI 5 beta 3 to the Galaxy S22 series, starting in Europe.

The update appears to fix issues with various UI animations.

The One UI 5 beta is also rolling out to the Galaxy S21 series in the U.S.

It's been about a month since the second One UI 5 beta was pushed to Galaxy devices. It was rumored that Samsung was delaying the next update, with some saying it wouldn't arrive until later this week. However, it appears the third beta build has already started rolling out for Galaxy S22 units in Europe.

According to SamMobile, the new One UI 5 beta arrives on the Galaxy S22 series with build ZVI9 and is currently being rolled out in some European countries, including Germany and Poland.

(Image credit: SamMobile)

Among the changes include the ability to change the lock screen wallpaper by long-pressing the lock screen. The Gallery app also has a few changes, such as a new UI for the Album tab and new slideshow-like stories, which sounds much like what's offered in Google Photos.

In addition to new features, the build also includes tons of fixes. Most notably, One UI 5 beta testers should experience improved animations and gestures, something that has been something of a pain point for many.

The new beta build should arrive on Galaxy S22 devices in more countries in the following days and weeks.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy S21 series has also joined the One UI 5 party, with the program already opening up in a few regions. Now, Galaxy S21 owners in the U.S. can give it a try, bringing their devices to build ZVIA. It's unclear if this will include the optimizations arriving the new build arriving in Europe, but it does come with the September update, which is also included in the third beta.

Given the nature of the software, we still don't recommend installing it on your primary device, as some functionality will be lost, such as Google Pay. However, if you can't wait to get your hands on Android 13, you can enroll in the beta program using the Samsung Members app.