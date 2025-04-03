How to uninstall the Android 16 beta

Android 16 development is well underway, as Google has moved up its beta testing and release cycles for new Android versions. That means Android 16 has already achieved platform stability with the Beta 3 update, although it still isn't perfect. Any Google Pixel 6 or newer smartphone can test out the Android 16 beta by participating in the Android Beta Program, but what if you want out?

Luckily, it's possible to opt out of the Android Beta Program and uninstall the Android 16 beta if you have second thoughts. There are easy methods that completely erase your phone and one way to keep your data that requires a bit of patience. Let's dive in.

All the ways you can uninstall the Android 16 beta

We always recommend users back up their device before installing the Android 16 beta, and there's a key reason for that — it's very inconvenient to uninstall the beta without erasing your data. The only way to uninstall the Android 16 beta is to wait for its official public release; all other methods require completely erasing your device. There are three options available:

Opt out of the Android Beta Program and wait for an over-the-air (OTA) update that erases your device, reverting it to the latest stable version.

Opt out of the Android Beta Program and wait for the stable version of the update you're testing, which will be sent as an over-the-air (OTA) update — this option can take up to three to four months .

. Install a stable version of Android using the Android Flash Tool or ADB — this involves sideloading, will erase ALL of your data, and is only recommended for advanced users.

For most users, we recommend using the first method to opt out of the Android Beta Program an applying the OTA update. It will delete all the data on your phone, but this can be restored from an older device backup.

How to opt out of the Android Beta Program

Before you can receive an OTA update with a stable version of Android, you'll need to opt out of the Android Beta Program on the web. Here's how to do it:

1. Open the Android Beta Program site's Devices tab (direct link). Make sure you are logged into the same Google account as your Pixel phone.

2. Find the device you want to unenroll from the Android Beta Program, and click Opt out.

3. After reading the disclaimer, click Leave beta.

4. Your device is now removed from the Android 16 beta. Click Skip or Take Exit Survey to finish.

How to uninstall the Android 16 beta and return to a stable version

After opting out of the Android 16 beta on the web, you can return to a stable version of Android 15 by installing the OTA update sent to your device. This could take 24 hours to appear, and will delete your data.

If you didn't back up your device prior to installing the Android 16 beta, you should not install the update sent to your device within a day. Instead, you should wait for the stable version of the update to arrive. For example, if you are testing the Android 16 beta, you should wait for the first official Android 16 update in order to keep your data intact.

When you are ready to install the OTA update — either the rollback update or the official stable release — you'll need to follow these steps:

1. Open the Settings app on your Pixel phone.

2. Navigate to System > Software update > System update.

3. You may need to tap Check for update to find the latest OTA update.

4. When the update appears, follow the on-screen prompts to download and install it.

It may take a while for the update to be download and optimized for your device. Make sure your device is charged, or connected to power, to complete the update. Your phone might restart multiple times throughout this process, but when it is all said and done, you'll be running a stable version of Android 15.

Why you might want to uninstall the Android 16 beta

There are many good reasons to uninstall the latest Android 16 beta, but they usually come to one key issue: bugs. Since the Android Beta Program entirely consists of pre-release software, it is riddled with bugs and issues. Even platform-stable updates, like Android 16 Beta 3, are going to have problems you wouldn't face on a public version of Android — evidenced by the fact Google released Android 16 Beta 3.1 to fix some of those very bugs.

If you've had enough of the instability or simply want to patiently wait for the public version of Android 16, there's always the option to uninstall the beta using these methods.