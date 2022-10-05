Android 13 QPR1 Beta 2 is available now for Pixel smartphones

What you need to know

Google has begun rolling out its Android 13 QPR1 Beta 2 build.

The Pixel 4a, 4a (5G), Pixel 5, 5a, Pixel 6, 6 Pro, and 6a will find beta version T1B2.220916.004.

The beta also includes some hints at the Pixel tablet alongside a face unlock feature for the Pixel 7.

Google is beginning to roll out its Android 13 QPR1 Beta 2 build to Pixel smartphones.

According to the Android Developers post, the Android 13 QPR1 Beta 2 build will roll out to the Pixel 4a and 4a (5G), the Pixel 5 and 5a, the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, along with the 6a. Each phone that Android has listed will find beta build version T1B2.220916.004.

There isn't much in the way of a changelog for this new build. However, Mishaal Rahman tweeted some information regarding what he's found in QPR1 Beta 2.

Here's what's new in Android 13 QPR1 Beta 2 (thread):October 5, 2022 See more

It appears as though with this new beta build, Google has done some cleanup with its design for the upcoming Safety Center page.

Android's latest beta build has also introduced a new page titled "app battery usage." This will be accessible from Settings > Apps and will apparently allow users to "set battery usage for apps." Rahman also gives us a look at the Pixel Battery Health page, which provides tips on how to improve your phone's battery.

Here's a first look at the Pixel's new Battery Health feature, fully working! https://t.co/KATqE14NQHOctober 5, 2022 See more

Apparently, Beta 2 build has removed several bits of information regarding the Pixel tablet that was present during the QPR1 Beta 1 build, which he says were related to the device's dock and battery health. He also mentions a "low light dream" setting, a possible Pixel tablet feature that activates when docked and in low ambient light. There is also a "battery defender for dock" feature which would pause the Pixel tablet's charging on its dock during the night.

Additionally, new pieces of information were added about animations and layouts for a side-mounted fingerprint scanner that could potentially reference the rumored Pixel fold.

The highly-anticipated face unlock feature has cropped up again with this new build. The QPR 1 Beta 1 build seemingly hinted at that feature coming for the Pixel 6 Pro. With this build, we're seeing how it could function with the upcoming Pixel 7. According to Rahman's findings, the face authenticator will activate under certain circumstances, such as when a finger id is detected on the fingerprint sensor.

Oh, and the questionably designed progress bar in the media player now has a new look.

The media player's progress bar has been tweaked so it looks less like sperm, lol.The dot has been swapped with a vertical line. pic.twitter.com/2WmvWvLtzHOctober 5, 2022 See more

There are quite a few things to find in QPR1 Beta 2, so be sure to check out Rahman's thread for a dive into everything featured in this build. And if you own any of the above-mentioned Pixel smartphones and you're enrolled in the beta program, you can try out the new build today.

Google's next feature drop should arrive in December, so if you're not in the beta program, it'll be a couple of months before you'll receive the new features.