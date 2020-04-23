The Anker Soundcore Life 2 Bluetooth headphones are down to $39.99 when you use the code MKTCM8 in your shopping cart or during checkout at Newegg. You will need to sign up with a valid email address at Newegg if you haven't done that before. The sale is slated to end on Monday, so you don't have long left to make the most of this discount. These headphones regularly sell for $64.99 and today's price is a match for the lowest we've ever tracked for them.

These over-ear headphones feature active noise-cancellation, high-resolution audio, and a battery life of 30 hours. Use them wired for a 60-hour battery life. Memory foam earpads make them comfortable to wear for long periods, too.

These over-ear Bluetooth headphones have active noise-cancelling and Hi-Res Audio. You can even use Anker's BassUp technology to deepen and intensify your favorite music. The active noise-cancelling reduces external noises and gives you a pure musical experience without the distractions of everyday life.

Bluetooth and ANC tend to take quite the toll on a headphone's battery life, but the thing that makes these headphones stand out is just how long the battery lasts. If you're using both Bluetooth and ANC, you should still be able to go 30 hours before needing to recharge. If you decide to go wired using the optional cable and just use the ANC, the battery can go for as long as 60 hours. That's an incredibly long amount of time to be wearing the same pair of headphones and listening to music. You can do it, though. I believe in you.

Beyond all that, the headphones also use memory foam cushions on the ear cups so they stay comfortable time and time again. And the headphones are foldable so you can fit them in the protective hard-shell travel case they come with.

