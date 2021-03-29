Anker makes some great earbuds, and the Pro version of the earbuds on sale here are some of our favorites. Of course, you won't get quite the same functionality with the non-Pro earbuds, but you'll also pay less than half the cost. The Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 true wireless earbuds have dropped to $49.99 at Best Buy as part of the retailer's deals of the day. This is a one-time price you won't see tomorrow, and these earbuds sell for around $80 usually. You can even find them going for more than that at other retailers like Walmart. The next best price is $65 on Amazon, but no one can beat Best Buy's deal. The sale is only in white as the black earbuds are still selling at their regular price.

The Liberty Air 2 might not be the newest earbuds from Anker, but that doesn't mean they don't offer a lot of value. For example, they have fantastic battery life. You get seven hours of playtime on a single charge, and the included charging case pumps that up to 28 hours total before you have to plug in anywhere. Plus, the case supports wireless charging so it's easy to find a place to just set it down and let it juice back up.

You'll also get four microphones for making crystal clear calls to whomever you want. The extra mics use cVc 8.0 noise reduction technology to help clear out the bad ambient noise and make your voice as clear and loud as possible. You can even take a HearID test to create a custom set of EQ settings optimized just for you. It maps your hearing sensitivity and gives you the results so your hearing experience is completely personal.

The IPX5 water resistance means you can use these earbuds at the gym or when walking in the rain, and you won't have to worry about the sound getting distorted or ruined. They use Bluetooth 5.0 tech for low latency and few interuptions, and they support the Qualcomm aptX codec.