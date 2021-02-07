The Anker Soundcore lineup includes some of our favorite true wireless earbuds, and the Liberty Air X are a great budget option in that lineup. Right now you can get them for $49.99 at Best Buy as part of Best Buy's deals of the day. This is a great low price that's even $10 better than Amazon's current sale price. The earbuds normally sell for $70, and you can still find them going for that much at retailers like Newegg. They often jump as high as $80, too, which is what they were selling for at Best Buy before today's great price drop.

These earbuds were updated in 2020 with some new and improved drivers. The graphene drivers have been expertly tuned. They are harder than steel and lighter than your usual drivers, so you still get extremely precise sound with a lightweight feel. They are accurate, clear, and cover a huge frequency range. The Bluetooth technology is powered by the aptX codec so your music will transfer wirelessly with no hiccups and no drop in quality.

You can also use these headphones to make or receive phone calls. The built-in dual microphones have cVc 8.0 noise-canceling technology that help reduce background noises so your voice comes across crystal clear.

You'll get up to seven hours of playtime on a single charge with these earbuds. They come with a charging case that can bring the total playtime up to 28 hours before you ever need to plug in a cable. The earbuds also use integrated touch control so you can easily play, pause, skip music, or answer phone calls.

The earbuds are designed to fit securely in your ears. They are designed that way and come with multiple EarTip sizes to help you find a custom, perfect fit.