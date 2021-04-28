The Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro true wireless earbuds have quite the model name, but even if you have to take a breath in between the words there's plenty to like about these very powerful earbuds. The thing you should like the most is that they're on sale today, and we follow these earbuds so we know a good deal when we see it! Just clip the $30 off on-page coupon and get the Liberty Air 2 Pro for just $99.99 at Amazon. The coupon is available with every color, so get it in Black, Blue, Pink, or White. Check out Best Buy and some other retailers for more places you can find this deal.

We consider the Liberty Air 2 Pro to be some of the best wireless earbuds around, and that's no surprise considering Anker regularly makes our list. Compared to previous generations, the Liberty Air 2 Pro definitely improve on the formula with some important changes.

The active noise-cancelling on these earbuds don't just cancel out ambient noise and call it a day. You can actually customize what they're doing using the Soundcore app on your smartphone. There are different scenarios you can choose from that are based on your activities. This helps target the ANC and make it super accurate since it will know what to listen for.

Anker has also improved how these earbuds produce sound, so when you're tuning out the world and jamming to your music you can get the best audio possible. The PureNote feature, for example, can boost the bass by up to 45% and the frequency bandwidth by up to 30%. Get bass you can actaully feel. The hardened nano-layers that cover the drivers help make the audio as accurate and clear as possible.

Battery life is always one of the more important aspects in earbuds like these, and the Liberty Air 2 Pro do not disappoint. Each earbud can last for up to seven hours on a single charge, which is plenty of time for your daily listening. Then you'll also get the charging case that can extend the life to a total of 26 hours before you ever have to plug in and charge.