Once a year for the last five years, Google releases something called the "Android Security & Privacy Year In Review" — essentially a look back at the past year and the overall state of security for Android as a whole.

This year's report covers a lot of ground, but one number that stands out the most is the increase in security patch downloads. In Q4 2018, Google reports a year-over-year growth of 84%. In other words, a lot more devices are getting necessary security patches to keep them safe and secure.

To reach that number, Google attributes the success to Android One, the Android Enterprise Recommended Program, and "new OEM agreements."

On a similar note, as of December 2018, more than 95% of all Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL handsets had a security update that was released within the last 90 days.