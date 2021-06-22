We're into day two of Amazon's Prime Day extravaganza and the deals keep on rolling. Though there are hundreds of thousands of deals available, our discerning Android Central readership has coalesced around a few standout offers making it easy for us to show you what you think the best deals are.
Here are the ten best Prime Day deals according to our readers.
- : Samsung Evo Select 256GB microSD Card | $9 off
- : Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K | $25 off
- : Apple AirPods Pro | $59 off
- : Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) + Sengled Smart Bulb | $40 off
- : Synology DiskStation DS220+ | $60 off at Amazon
- : Amazon Fire TV Stick (3rd Gen) | $17 off
- : Blink Mini | $15 off at Amazon
- : Sony WH-1000XM4 | $102 off
- : Amazon Echo Auto | $35 off
- : OnePlus 8 Glacier Green 128GB | $350 off at Amazon
Samsung Evo Select 256GB microSD Card | $9 off
Saving on more storage space is always a wise decision and Amazon Prime Day is taking around $10 of the regular street price of this popular Samsung Evo Select microSD card. Since microSD cards are so versatile, it's no surprise to see our readers snapping them up.
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K | $25 off
Amazon taking 50% off its Fire TV Stick 4K was always going to be a winner on Prime Day, especially given the fact you can get one with three months of Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ throw in for free. At this price, it's worth having one plugged into every TV in the house.
Apple AirPods Pro | $59 off
This one may come as a surprise for our Android-leaning audience, but Apple's AirPods Pro are proving extremely popular this Prime Day. Perhaps it's because they are almost 25% off and down to their best price in months. If you fancy a set of the ANC earbuds, now's the time to buy.
Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) + Sengled Smart Bulb | $40 off
Whether you're all-in on Alexa or you're just getting set up with a smart home, it's hard to say no to an Echo Dot at 50% off, especially if it all comes with a free Sengled smart bulb! This is one of the unmissable deals of Prime Day this year, sitting squarely in impulse-buy territory.
Synology DiskStation DS220+ | $60 off at Amazon
The DiskStation DS220+ is a brilliant NAS server for Plex media streaming, backing up data and photos, and a whole lot more. This is one of the best NAS deals you'll find for Prime Day.
Amazon Fire TV Stick (3rd Gen) | $17 off
Amazon's latest Fire TV Stick is 42% off, offering HD streams for just $23. That's the lowest this new model has gone so far. It includes the updated Alexa Remote with TV controls and app shortcuts. That 3-month Disney Bundle deal applies here, too, boosting the value of this offer further.
Blink Mini | $15 off at Amazon
Prime members can save 43% on the indoor Blink Mini camera at Amazon, dropping its price down to a new low at just $20. The 3-pack is also on sale for only $50, making each camera even cheaper.
Sony WH-1000XM4 | $102 off
We love our headphones here at AC and so do our readers. Our pick for the best noise-cancelling headphones is down to a new all-time low price with over $100 off so it's no surprise that it's on the list of best-selling items so far on Prime Day.
Amazon Echo Auto | $35 off
Another Amazon dealing proving that cheap + Echo device = plenty of sales on Prime Day. Take Alexa for a spin with the vehicle-mounted Echo Auto down to just $15. At that price, you can get one for every car you own without breaking the bank.
OnePlus 8 Glacier Green 128GB | $350 off at Amazon
The OnePlus 8 was already a great phone, but this deal makes it an incredible value, as well. To make things even better, this special Glacial Green color isn't normally discounted like this — those steep discounts are usually reserved for the silver and black colorways.
While it's clear that Amazon device deals are proving to be popular (as always), there are a few surprises in the above list. We're keeping our readers up to speed on all of the best Prime Day deals throughout the rest of the event so you can always get the best price on what you want.
