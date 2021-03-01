Android 12 has plenty of features to explore, but one of the coolest may be the ability for your phone's haptic motors to work in tandem with an audio stream. Vibration is something every Android phone — from the best phone to the most budget-friendly phone — already has and every phone can also play sounds through its external speaker. Pairing the two might lead to some really innovative stuff! What are haptics?

Inside of every phone is a small motor that is purposefully made to be off-balance, called a linear resonant actuator. When Android tells a phone to vibrate, this motor spins. Because it's off-balance, it shakes and vibrates while it's spinning and this vibration is what we're feeling when our phone is on mute and someone calls. Haptic feedback isn't a small feature, and it isn't easy to get it right. These vibrations are useful for other things, too. The most familiar — and for many the most vital — thing is vibrating when you tap a letter on the keyboard. Haptics are one of the three ways (visual and audio are the others) our phone can give us a clue that it's performing some sort of action. In our example, it's letting us know that we've successfully entered a character from the keyboard. Haptic feedback is vital for phones, but it's also very useful in your PlayStation controller, wearable devices, and even as an accessibility option for those with hearing issues. Haptics and audio