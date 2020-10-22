Earlier this month, Samsung kicked off the Android 11-based One UI 3.0 beta for the Galaxy S20 series phones. Now, the company has extended the One UI 3.0 beta to two of its best Android phones of 2020 (via Android Police).

In a post on its Community forums, Samsung has announced that Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra users on Sprint and T-Mobile can now register for the beta program. Unlocked variants of the Galaxy Note 20 series phones are also eligible for One UI 3.0 beta. Verizon and AT&T, however, aren't participating in the beta. To register for the One UI 3.0 beta program, you will have to open the Samsung Members app on your phone and tap on the banner for the beta program.