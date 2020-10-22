What you need to know
- Samsung has extended its One UI 3.0 beta program to the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra.
- The beta program is open to Sprint, T-Mobile, and Unlocked devices in the U.S.
- The first Android 11-based One UI 3.0 beta for the Galaxy Note 20 series is expected to be released soon.
Earlier this month, Samsung kicked off the Android 11-based One UI 3.0 beta for the Galaxy S20 series phones. Now, the company has extended the One UI 3.0 beta to two of its best Android phones of 2020 (via Android Police).
In a post on its Community forums, Samsung has announced that Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra users on Sprint and T-Mobile can now register for the beta program. Unlocked variants of the Galaxy Note 20 series phones are also eligible for One UI 3.0 beta. Verizon and AT&T, however, aren't participating in the beta. To register for the One UI 3.0 beta program, you will have to open the Samsung Members app on your phone and tap on the banner for the beta program.
While the first One UI 3.0 beta build for the Galaxy Note 20 series hasn't been released yet, it is likely to begin rolling out within the next few days. Apart from the U.S., the beta program is expected to go live in a few other countries in the coming weeks.
Samsung also says that it is "speeding up to provide the most stable version," so we can expect the stable Android 11-based One UI 3.0 update to begin rolling out to the Galaxy S20 and Note 20 series before the end of the year.
