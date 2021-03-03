Samsung's Galaxy Tab S6 series tablets have started receiving the stable Android 11-based One UI 3.1 update, two months earlier than expected. According to a report from SamMobile, the One UI 3.1 update for the Galaxy Tab S6 LTE variant arrives as version T865XXU4CUB7 and weighs about 2.2GB in size.

The update brings a number of major changes, including a refreshed UI design, an improved Samsung keyboard with support for additional languages, auto switching with the Galaxy Buds Pro, and a few other improvements. The Galaxy Tab S6's One UI 3.1 update also brings the latest March 2021 Android security patch to one of Samsung's best Android tablets ever. While the update appears to be limited to Germany right now, it is likely to expand to other regions in the coming weeks.

The Android 11 update for the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, on the other hand, arrives as version P615XXU4CUBB. However, it is unclear at this point if the Android 11 update for the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is also based on One UI 3.1. Currently, the update is only available in France for the LTE variant of the tablet.

While you will receive a notification once the update becomes available for your Galaxy Tab S6 or Tab S6 Lite, you can also look for it manually from the Settings app by tapping Software update > Download and install.