You're probably familiar with Amazon's Echo lineup of smart speakers, but have you added one of its Echo Show smart displays to your setup yet? If not, now's your chance with the first-ever discount hitting the new Echo Show 10.

The smart screen and speaker combo only started shipping in February, but you can already score one at a $40 discount at Amazon. The deal is a part of a limited-time spring sale at Amazon that also offers plenty of Echo deals, Fire tablet sales, and more.

New device, new price Amazon Echo Show 10 The all-new Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) might be the perfect smart screen speaker for your home. It has a rotating screen that can follow you for better viewing angles, a much-improved camera, and it can function as a scanning security camera. $209.99 $249.99 $40 off See at Amazon

Amazon's Echo Show line is easily the most versatile of its Echo devices. Rather than just being a smart speaker like the majority of Echo devices, the Echo Show also has a built-in screen that lets you view your photos, movies, and shows from services like Prime Video and Hulu, weather forecasts, and more. Best of all, you just simply have to ask Alexa to find what you're looking for.

These devices can control compatible smart home devices too; ask Alexa to turn off your Philips Hue lights when it's time to go to bed or turn on your Fire TV right before your favorite show starts.

The number in the Echo Show's name refers to its screen size, so the Echo Show 10 has the largest of the line with a 10.1-inch HD touch screen. Unlike the smaller Echo Show models, the Show 10's display is designed to move with you to keep your recipe in view or make sure that you're always in frame for video calls. The speakers are also much improved over the smaller counterparts.

If you're not sure about which Echo Show device is right for your home, you can learn more about them in this guide to the Best Echo Show device in 2021. All of them are currently on sale with as much as $55 off, so equip your home now.